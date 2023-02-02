Erika Jayne to Break Silence on Husband’s Fraud Indictment: I Have A Lot to Say!

Erika Jayne is ready to tell her truth.

At some point, that is.

In the wake of her husband getting indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly embezzling $15 million from clients in Los Angeles and $3 million from plane crash victims in Chicago, Jayne told the paparazzi a day ago:

“You know, I have something to say, but not right now.”

Erika Jayne smirks here while looking into the camera for a photo she shared to Instagram.

For several months, including a bulk of her recent time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika has denied any knowledge of Tom Girardi’s nefarious deeds.

She cursed off her co-stars this past fall after they failed to have her back in this case.

“You’ll hear from me soon.” Jayne added to The Daily Mail on Wednesday when pressed for a comment on her spouse’s legal situation.

Erika filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage, although the paperwork has not been finalized.

A month later, Erika was named in a class action lawsuit against Girardi, but her name was ultimately dismissed from this investigation.

The Bravo personality has continually proclaimed her innocence when it coomes to Tom’s supposed stealing of millions of dollars from his clients.

According to a copy of this new indictment against Girardi, he’s been charged with five counts of wire fraud.

Tom and Christopher Kazuo Kamon, the former chief financial officer of the now-defunct law firm Girardi Keese, are accused of lying to their clients in order to misappropriate settlement funds slated for victims of the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash and other clients.

We’re talking some truly devious stuff here.

Girardi negotiated a $17.5 million settlement due to the injuries these individuals sustained in the accident… but more than $5 million of the money was transferred into an account controlled by Girardi.

The disgraced lawyer was disbarred in California in August 2021 and subsequently placed under a conservatorship.

He’s living in a care facility and has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. It is not yet clear if he will be deemed mentally fit to stand trial.

The drama surrounding Girardi’s case played out with Jayne on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — with a particular emphasis on a pair of $750,000 earrings Girardi had purchased for Jayne more than 15 years ago.

Jayne has insisted the earrings were not purchased with any stolen money, but went back and forth often with colleagues who thought she should return them in order to help victims of the plane crash who had not received any of the settlement money they were due.