Did Angela Deem Terrorize Hotel Guests with an F-Bomb Tirade? Almost Certainly

Late last month, two pieces of 90 Day Fiance news broke.

The first was that some sort of 90 Day Fiance “all stars” is filming in the Florida Keys. The second was that Angela and Michael split after three years of marriage.

An educated guess says that the two are likely related.

Perhaps that is why Angela reportedly flipped out and lost her entire mind, launching into an F-bomb laden rant at her castmates.

Earlier this week, we covered the reported Marriage Boot Camp style approach to a 90 Day Fiance all stars project.

For a while, we’ve seen hints that certain cast members were on a tropical vacation. In January and now in February.

This was not a true vacation, but a work trip. They have been filming … with production more or less taking over a hotel in the process.

Multiple eyewitness accounts have confirmed the presence of Jovi Dufren, Yara Zaya, Big Ed Brown, Liz Woods, Kalani Faagata, Asuelu Pulaa, and Angela Deem.

Yes, this tragically makes it clear that Ed and Liz got back together (which we reported with a heavy heart last month).

And there were social media hints that people were spending time around Angela … a fate that we would not wish upon our worst enemies. Presumably, Michael participated in filming from Nigeria. But that is an educated guess, nothing more.

How do we know that this gaggle of couples, ranging from normal and loving to toxic nightmares, is in one place?

Well, a series of very unhappy TripAdvisor reviews. Visitors to the Isla Bella Resort in Marathon, Florida didn’t receive warnings before booking their stays.

Imagine saving up money and vacation days to get away from it all, but a reality TV production crew has set up shop in multiple parts of the hotel. That and, at any given moment, you are at risk of bumping into Big Ed. That last part is probably a violation of your human rights.

This week, yet another TripAdvisor review went public. This 3-out-of-5 stars review came from a user named 2610Steve.

“Beautiful property, excellent staff, great place for my wife and I to chill for a week,” the review began.

“The only problem was there was a reality TV show filming 2 units down from ours,” Steve wrote. “(We later heard they had 15 units in the complex).”

Like so many other recent, critical reviews, Steve took aim at how production had limited access to various parts of the resort.

“The pool closest to our unit was reserved and closed for entire visits,” the review lamented.

Steve added: “Large groups of behind the scenes staff were everywhere, starting at 8am on our front porch.”

“The highlight was an F-bomb laced tirade at 10pm on the beach outside our door,” Steve wrote.

He shared that he has a video of that altercation, and that he shared it with management — who defended the perpetrators, as they were “guests too.”

90 Day Fiance fans would give almost anything to see that video. Tragically, Steve has yet to post it publicly. Instead, he cut his visit short and found a more suitable place to stay.

Steve did not specify the perpetrator. While some of the people filming there are fan favorites, others are alarmingly unstable narcissists.

Almost everyone immediately suspected that Angela is the culprit.

We may never know. Or it is possible that the show will include footage of the incident. Perhaps even, if production makes the right overtures, Steve’s own footage.