Did ABC Accidentally Reveal the Identity of the Next Bachelorette?

We’re only a few episodes into Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelorette, but already, fans and producers alike are looking ahead to what will happen after the final rose is handed out.

As usual, the internet is awash in Bachelor spoilers, so we have a pretty good idea of how Zach’s finale will play out.

And now, ABC might have accidentally revealed the woman who will become the new face of the franchise.

The alleged bombshell came to us during an ad for next season’s contestants.

“Are you a single dad looking for a partner?” the narrator asks in the spot.

Yes, it seems that the franchise is going in a different direction and only casting single dads.

Not surprisingly, this led many fans to the conclusion that the next Bachelorette will be Christina Mandrell.

Christina is a vivacious single mom from Nashville who’s popular with viewers — but it seems she’s not what Zach was looking for.

She was eliminated by Zach on last week’s episode, and now, some fans think she’ll be choosing from a cast of single dad suitors on the next season of The Bachelorette.

“Just gives me the vibe it will be Christina since she left and is a single mom!” one Reddit user wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“I noticed this on Monday night and was like omg does this mean Christina is the Bachelorette???” another asked.

Of course, the search for single dads doesn’t necessarily mean that Christina got the gig.

“Now it just occurred to me that they REALLY want another single dad Bachelor (they were pushing hard for Michael A. and Nate for this reason)…so I’m gonna choose to hope that casting single dads is more about the next BACHELOR than the next Bachelorette lol,” one viewer pointed out.

Christina is a 26-year-old Content Creator from Nashville, Tennessee. “Christina is ready for her perfect, fairytale love story! She is a mom to her amazing 5-year-old daughter, Blakely, who she lives to make happy.”

“I can’t imagine she would have gotten the edit she did if they had any plans for her to be the lead, but they probably ran that promo her elimination week to get people talking about it.

“By the end of the season, so much will have happened that no one will be clamoring for a week 3 elimination to lead the next season.”

Other viewers were less convinced, with some pointing out that producers are probably smart enough to not give away their plans for the show’s future in such a boneheaded fashion.

“They were casting single moms for Zach’s season. Do you actually think producers are casting especially for the next lead?” one person asked.

“They’re 100% trolling us,” another noted.

“I thought Brianna and Christina had a chance but now I’m thinking Kaity or Charity,” a third opined.

Charity is a 26-year-old Child and Family Therapist from Columbus, Georgia. “It’s easy to see what makes Charity such a great catch! With a smile that lights up the room, a great career and a sweet personality to match, Charity is the total package!” reads her description.

Yes, Charity emerged as an early fan favorite, and it seems many denizens of Bachelor Nation would like to see her take the reins on a future season.

Of course, we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves here.

Zach has yet to hand out his final rose, and he’s got a long way to go before he finds Ms. Right.