Well, a new season of The Bachelor is upon us.

And even though we just met the ladies who will compete for Zach Shallcross’ heart, it’s already time to predict which one of them will wind up walking down the aisle with the young tech exec.

As usual, this year’s Bachelor has been cautious about his comments in interviews.

But it’s tough to keep a secret in 2023, especially when Reality Steve is on the case …

Here he is! Zach Shallcross appears to have a lot in common with past leads on The Bachelor.

“It might not be the most dramatic season, but it’s the most emotional season that they’ve ever had,” Zach told People magazine in a recent interview.

“But that’s not to say that this season will not have some drama. There’s no shortage of drama,” the Anaheim native continued.

“Fans are going to see my full personality because I wear it on my sleeve. With last season, that necessarily wasn’t the case. I think I’m going to surprise some people with who I am.”

It looks like Zach Shallcross found love on his season of The Bachelor. (Photo via ABC)

Shallcross later echoed those comments in an interview with Us Weekly, promising fans that everything they see this season will be authentic.

“I would tell the critics and the fans, if you wanna watch something or this show and actually see love and no bullshit and not a scene or not an act, then I think you’re really gonna love this [season],” he told the outlet.

“If you are someone that wants the unnecessary dumb drama — alright, [but] I might not be your guy. Plain and simple,” he continued.

Here he is! The Bachelor number-27. Fans seem torn on the selection of Zach Shallcross. (Photo via ABC)

“I know what I want out of this, and I know what it takes to have that healthy relationship.”

With his plainspoken demeanor, Zach has quickly become a fan favorite, so many will be happy to know that Shallcross does get engaged in this year’s season finale!

But to whom?

Zach Shallcross WILL get engaged on this season of The Bachelor. (Photo via ABC)

Well, according to Reality Steve, Zach’s final four are as follows:

Gabi Elnicki, a 25-year-old from Pittsford, Vermont; Ariel Frenkel, a 28-year-old from New York City, New York; Charity Lawson, a 26-year-old from Columbus, Georgia; and Kaity Biggar, a 27-year-old from Kingston, Ontario, who now lives in Austin Texas, where Zach also lives.

As though he were putting together a monthly budget and decided to eliminate expenses, Zach cut Charity first.

Charity is a 26-year-old Child and Family Therapist from Columbus, Georgia. “It’s easy to see what makes Charity such a great catch! With a smile that lights up the room, a great career and a sweet personality to match, Charity is the total package!” reads her description.

That leaves Gabi, Ariel, and Kaity, and while there’s some disagreement about the order in which they go out, it seems we have a consensus with regard to who winds up in the top spot.

According to both Reality Steve and the @BachelorWhatever Instagram page, the Season 27 winner is Gabi Elnicki.

And yes, folks, she and Zach are currently engaged!

Gabi, whose full name is Gabriella Elnicki, is a 25-year-old from Pittsford, Vermont, who now lives in Houston, Texas

Gabi is a 25-year-old Account Executive from Pittsford, Vermont. “Gabi is ready to find the one! She comes from a very loving family, and her parents’ marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she hopes to find.”

It’s anyone’s guess if these two will wind up walking down the aisle, but Zach seems quite sincere in his desire to tie the knot.

We wish him and Gabi all the luck in the world!