Darcey Silva Defends Heavily Filtered Photos: I’m Having Fun!!

Now that Darcey & Stacey is back for another season, all eyes are on Darcey as she attempts to rebuild her love file.

She has promised no more disastrous relationship mistakes after things fizzled out with Georgi. And Tom. And Jesse.

As part of Darcey 2.0, she has spoken with a matchmaker. A matchmaker who said what a lot of viewers have been thinking:

No more filtered photos, please. But is Darcey ready to listen?

On Season 4, we saw Michelle the matchmaker urge Darcey Silva to cut it out with those heavily filtered photos.

They look fake. Like, even faker than usual. Fans have been griping about this for ages.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, which you can watch below, Darcey promises that she can explain.

“You know what, hey, to each their own,” Darcey commented dismissively.

“I understand, you know, I actually was just scrolling through my phone when she was asking for some pictures,” she recalled.

“And I was applying for the application,” Darcey continued, “and those were the ones that I had kind of most recent.”

90 Day Fiance superstar Darcey Silva shared this selfie that she snapped at night, though the image could have been clearer.

“They had filters on them,” Darcey acknowledged.

“But,” she noted, “we ended up doing like a little impromptu photo shoot in her office on her phone that were not filtered.”

Darcey went on: “so we were able to get some really good shots of me just in my natural self.”

According to Darcey, she feels pressure from her time on camera. Filming for reality TV means filming without a filter. So she thinks that it’s no big deal for her to make heavy use of filters where she can.

“I just think it’s something that we do for social media,” she suggested.”It’s fun, you know.”

Darcey continued: “it’s my Instagram page, my social media pages, and I don’t mind having a filter or two. I mean, you know, it’s for fun. We are on camera in our natural state.”

“There’s definitely no shame in our game,” she went on. “Yeah, we know who we are on the inside and the outside.”

Speaking of getting extensive work done, Darcey opened up about some sort of sexual rejuvenation treatment that she underwent.

“It happens down there, it’s called the O-Shot,” she began to explain.

“And,” Darcey continued, “what they do is they take PRP [platelet-rich plasma] which is they take your own blood and they put it through a machine.”

They put it in a centrifuge “and they shake it to take the red part away of the blood and you’re left with gold.”

Darcey quipped: “They call it liquid gold PRP.”

Stacey chimed in: “Then they inject inside the vaginal area … to tighten it to make you, like, you know …”

Darcey then finished her twin’s sentence: “More young and youthful down there again.”

Stacey then pointed out: “We didn’t even try Botox until we were 35, you know, we’d both had our kids … things were kind of … you know, going down. So we just wanted to lift everything up.”

Darcey commented that, when she told her teen daughters that she’s dating men her own age now, “They high-fived me, high-fived each other.” That was on camera, too.

She added: “It was really fun to see them just really happy for me and moving on, moving forward in my life.”

“And,” Darcey noted, “you know, they’ve seen me with younger guys in the past, obviously in relationships that didn’t serve me well.”

“And yeah, it was just a really nice experience that they could be there for me when I was getting ready,” Darcey went on.

“And,” she continued, “just for us to be in that moment together and just see me excited.”

Darcey dded: “Was I a little nervous? Sure, but you know what, I was probably more nervous than them but they were really excited for me nonetheless.”