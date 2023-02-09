Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez: What Were They Fighting About at the Grammys?

If you watched the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, then you witnessed many memorable moments.

You saw Harry Styles upset Adele to take home the Album of the Year award.

You saw Beyonce make history as the winningest artist in Grammy history.

And you saw Ben Affleck once again transform into a human meme.

Yes, thanks to a televised moment in which Ben scowled slightly while seated next to wife Jennifer Lopez, the Oscar-winner once again inspired the internet’s snarkiest content creators.

Millions enjoyed a chuckle, and for the most part, people seemed to be laughing with Ben rather than at him.

But many wondered what could possibly be bothering this man who seems to have it all.

After all, Affleck is married to Jennifer Lopez, he’s worth approximately a gazillion bucks, and he was freakin’ Batman!

But if you’re one of the many who were worried about Ben’s mental state, fear not.

It seems the 50-year-old was merely suffering a case of RBF (Resting Bat Face).

“Jen and Ben are both aware of the memes of Ben circulating,” a source close to the couple tells Entertainment Tonight.

“She had shown him a few photos that night and he just brushed it off. He is not fazed by what the internet has to say about him,” the insider adds.

“They are not paying too much attention to them. Jen actually thinks some of the memes are funny.”

“Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired,” another source told ET.

“He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn’t his usual self.”

“Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from,” a second source added.

“Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together.”

Some viewers got the impression that Ben and Jen were fighting, and one TikTok creator says nothing could be further from the truth.

A seat filler who was seated next to the couple says that they appeared to be getting along quite well.

“JLo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my God, honey, look at this meme circulating about you!’ And he was like, ‘Oh God, this again.’ Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme,” she said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make up one of the world’s most famous couples. But insiders say their relationship is not as blissful as it seems. (Photo via Getty Images)

“Like, he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression!” the seat-filler continued.

“I love how unbothered that is. So, I know that she was on her phone and saw it and was like, ‘Honey, this is so funny, like look at this.’ And he was like, ‘Jesus Christ.’”

The source went on to claim that Ben and Jen’s love for one another was obvious throughout the night.

It’s official! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are now Mr. and Mrs. Affleck. (Photo via Lopez)

“They were super lovey-dovey, like their hands were always intertwined,” she gushed.

“I don’t know how to describe it, but they just were. So, it wasn’t like, ‘Oh my God, this is going to lead to divorce’ — like, they were cute.”

The witness closed on a “silly” note, explaining that Affleck lifted up Lopez’s dress toward the end of the night, prompting Jen to blurt out, “Honey!”

It sounds to us like Ben is living his best life!