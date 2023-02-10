Britney Spears Responds to Intervention Reports: Enough is Enough! This is Complete BS!

Britney Spears is doing just fine, folks.

According to Britney Spears.

As you’ve likely read about by now, TMZ reported this week that friends of the singer are VERY concerned about her well-being these days… to such an extent that they tried to stage an intervention on Tuesday.

“I’m afraid she’s gonna die,” one friend even told this website of Spears, citing alleged mental health problems and substance abuse.

Mean people suck? It’s hard to argue with that point from Britney Spears.

People Magazine, Page Six and E! Online later published similar claims regarding an intervention, also citing anonymous insiders.

In the original article, TMZ cited “multiple sources with direct knowledge” in alleging that “people around Britney have become alarmed by her erratic, volatile behavior” adding that she is “flying off the handle” due to medication she’s been taking.

In response, husband Sam Asghari, Britney’s manager, an interventionist and various physicians were planning to bring Spears to a rental home in Los Angeles … and ask her to remain there for two months while she received treatment and counseling.

But then Spears learned of the scheme and it had to be scrapped, according to this report.

Britney snaps a selfie while sporting some specs. (Photo via Instagram)

Is there any truth to this troubling (and detailed) allegation?

Not a shred, Britney now says.

Late on Thursday, the superstar posted an image that reads “A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency,” while publishing a caption that reads:

“Enough is enough.”

She then added:

It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!!

I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!

I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!!

She concluded:

Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!!

As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!!

All that love right back at ya !!!

Spears was under a court-ordered conservatorship for 13 years, which was terminated in November 2021.

As part of this arrangement, she was hospitalized (against her will) on two occasions for alleged mental health issues.

In January 2022, her dad’s lawyer requested to unseal all records from the duration of the conservatorship… which Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called “offensive” and “highly inappropriate.”

At the time, Rosengart told the judge:

“We don’t think a father who loves his daughter would file to unseal her medical records.”