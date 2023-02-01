The Blacklist to End After 10 Seasons (Yes, The Blacklist Has Been on for 10 Seasons)

NBC has officially crossed off The Blacklist.

On Wednesday, the network announced that this James Spader-led drama will wrap up after its upcoming 10th season, which is scheduled to premiere on February 26.

“After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” said executive producer John Eisendrath said in a statement.

“It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week.”

He continued:

“We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters.

“We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them.”

Along with the cancelation message, NBC shared promo for the final season of The Blacklist, which promises one “last ride” for U.S. Naval Intelligence officer Reddington (Spader).

“It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to be a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

“A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.”

Photo via Will Hart/NBC

The Blacklist premiered in 2013 and tracks Spader’s Red … who disappeared off the grid and became one of FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives back in the day.

After he surrendered to authorities, he offered a blacklist of criminals to the FBI.

The final season will pick up as Red squares off against a new threat after he avenged Liz Keen’s (Megan Boone) murder.

On the Season 9 finale, No. 84 from the blacklist escaped prison and told other fugitives that Red is an FBI informant putting him at risk as they seek “lethal revenge.”

Jason Clodfelter, the Co-President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added on Wednesday:

“We thank our wonderful partners at NBC for a remarkable 10 seasons of The Blacklist, the series that introduced the world to Raymond Reddington, brilliantly portrayed by James Spader.

“James has led a multi-talented and diverse cast that also featured legendary guest stars and hundreds of Blacklisters who made us all root for this anti-hero.

“We tip our Reddington hat to the dedicated production staff, hard-working crew and talented writers.

“The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can’t wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow.”