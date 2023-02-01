Britney Spears: Alyssa Milano Is Bullying Me on Twitter!

There was a time, not all that long go, when it seemed like the whole country was united in its desire to see Britney Spears freed from the conservatorship that had oppressed her for half her life.

But this is America in 2023, which means we can’t all stay on the same page with anything for very long.

These days, Britney’s “biggest fans” are calling the cops on her and chasing her out of restaurants.

Much of this harassment is carried out by people who say they’re acting out of concern for Britney.

Britney Spears rocks a sizable hat in this pic. (Photo via Instagram)

Folks love to stick their noses into the lives of celebrities and justify the invasion of privacy by claiming that they’re acting out of the stars’ best interests.

But it’s particularly annoying in Britney’s case, as she’s spent half her life under constant surveillance, and she was forced to prove in court that she’s perfectly capable of caring for herself.

And it’s particularly annoying coming from Alyssa Milano, who, as a former child star herself, should really know better.

“Someone please go check on Britney Spears,” Milano tweeted back in December.

It seems the tweet was posted in response to Brit’s decision to delete her Instagram account after posting a series of dance videos that some commenters deemed “troubling.”

Brit didn’t react at the time, but it’s clearly that Alyssa’s remark stayed with her.

Britney snaps a selfie while sporting some specs. (Photo via Instagram)

These days, Brit is back on Instagram, and earlier today, she posted a response to Alyssa’s tweet from six weeks ago.

“It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!!” Spears wrote.

“This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!!

Britney Spears says Alyssa Milano owes her an apology. (Photo via Instagram)

She added, “Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!!!”

Britney later elaborated on the situation, explaining that she deleted her account for the simple reason that she was tired of all the negativity in her comments.

“I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy,” the pop icon wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread, which has since been deleted.

Britney shoots a seductive gaze at the camera. (Photo via Instagram)

Spears added that she was “disturbed” by the media’s obsession with her videos.

“Yep it hurt my feelings. I’m sensitive,” Britney revealed.

As for the situation where she reportedly behaved in a “manic” fashion while out to dinner with husband Sam Asghari, Britney explained that she was reacting to overzealous behavior from fans.

She complained that a group of drunk girls at the restaurant “got right in my face,” and that she eventually asked them to “please get the f— away from me.”

Britney Spears fans are angry at Sam Asghari. Many believe that the model is taking advantage of his wife. (Photo via Instagram)

“With that said, please again know I’m doing the best I can,” Spears concluded her thread.

“I’m alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day – a new morning anew !!! To my real fans, God bless you !!!”

So it sounds like Britney’s doing fine, she just needs a little space from everyone — including random drunk girls and Alyssa Milano.