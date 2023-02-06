Beyonce Sets All-Time Grammy Awards Record, Grows Emotional on Stage

Queen Bey officially took her seat atop the musical throne on Sunday night.
After being announced as the winner for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album (for “Renaissance”) at the 2023 Grammys, the artist set the record for the most Grammy Award wins EVER by a singer.
She has taken home 32 of these trophies in total.
In an emotional speech, Beyonce gave a special shout-out to her family, her kids and the queer community in particular.
“Thank you so much,” the superstar said as she opened her acceptance speech.
“I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”
She continued:
“I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who’s not here. But he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents — my father, my mother, for loving me, and pushing me.
“I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching.”
Beyonce concluded her speech with a special shout-out to the LGBTQ community, to whom she gave credit for the dance/electronic music genre as a whole.
“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love, and for inventing this genre,” she said on stage.
“God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you.”
The previous Grammys record holder was Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti… who had long held the mark at 31 Grammy Award victories.
Solti was well known for leading orchestras across Europe before holding the post as music director at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for 22 years.
“Beyonce has done it, everybody!” host Trevor Noah said following her emotional speech on Sunday.
“”She now holds the all-time record for the most grammy wins, so we can finally end the GOAT debate. It’s done now. Who’s the GOAT?
“It’s Beyoncé. It’s done. It’s not LeBron, it’s not Jordan, it’s not Tom Brady, it’s not Messi. It’s done. It’s officially done.”
As for the other big winners at the ceremony? Scroll down now!
Album of the Year
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
Record of the Year
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
Song of the Year
“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
Samara Joy
Best Music Video
“All Too Well: The Short Film” – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Pop Vocal Album
Harry’s House – Harry Styles
Best Rap Song
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Best R&B Performance
“HRS & HRS” — Muni Long
Best R&B Song
“Cuff It” – Beyoncé
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Plastic Off the Sofa” — Beyoncé
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Break My Soul” — Beyoncé
Best R&B Album
Black Radio III – Robert Glasper
Best Country Song
“Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Best Country Album
A Beautiful Time – Willie Nelson
Best Rock Song
“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile
Best Rock Album
Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne