Beyonce Sets All-Time Grammy Awards Record, Grows Emotional on Stage

Queen Bey officially took her seat atop the musical throne on Sunday night.

After being announced as the winner for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album (for “Renaissance”) at the 2023 Grammys, the artist set the record for the most Grammy Award wins EVER by a singer.

She has taken home 32 of these trophies in total.

In an emotional speech, Beyonce gave a special shout-out to her family, her kids and the queer community in particular.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Thank you so much,” the superstar said as she opened her acceptance speech.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”

She continued:

“I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who’s not here. But he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents — my father, my mother, for loving me, and pushing me.

“I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Beyonce concluded her speech with a special shout-out to the LGBTQ community, to whom she gave credit for the dance/electronic music genre as a whole.

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love, and for inventing this genre,” she said on stage.

“God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you.”

US singer-songwriter Beyonce performs during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The previous Grammys record holder was Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti… who had long held the mark at 31 Grammy Award victories.

Solti was well known for leading orchestras across Europe before holding the post as music director at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for 22 years.

“Beyonce has done it, everybody!” host Trevor Noah said following her emotional speech on Sunday.

“”She now holds the all-time record for the most grammy wins, so we can finally end the GOAT debate. It’s done now. Who’s the GOAT?

“It’s Beyoncé. It’s done. It’s not LeBron, it’s not Jordan, it’s not Tom Brady, it’s not Messi. It’s done. It’s officially done.”

Beyonce is on stage here as part of her popular Netflix special, Homecoming.

As for the other big winners at the ceremony? Scroll down now!

Album of the Year

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Record of the Year

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

Song of the Year

“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Samara Joy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Harry Styles poses with the Best Pop Vocal Album Award for “Harry’s House” and Album of the Year Award for “Harry’s House” in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Best Music Video

“All Too Well: The Short Film” – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Best Rap Song

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Best R&B Performance

“HRS & HRS” — Muni Long

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It” – Beyoncé

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Plastic Off the Sofa” — Beyoncé

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Break My Soul” — Beyoncé

Best R&B Album

Black Radio III – Robert Glasper

Best Country Song

“Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Best Country Album

A Beautiful Time – Willie Nelson

Best Rock Song

“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile

Best Rock Album

Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne