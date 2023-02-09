Prince Harry: Can Everyone Stop Talking About My Virginity, Please?!?

Prince Harry is not a virgin.

We know this because he has two children.

We also know this because the 38-year old wrote about his first time being inside a woman in a section of his wildly popular memoir, Spare.

Without naming names, the Duke of Sussex referred to the night he lost his virginity as an “inglorious episode with an older woman” in this best-selling book.

William added:

“She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace. Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

Wow, huh?

Considering Harry also wrote about his tender penis at one point, we guess we shouldn’t be surprised he touched on this personal topic as well.

Here’s the thing, though:

A woman named Sasha Walpole spoke to The Sun a few days ago and claimed to the woman who snatched the red-head’s V-Card.

“I don’t understand why he went into such detail,” Walpole told this publication.

“He could have said that he lost his ­virginity and left it at that.”

Walpole went on to allege that the release of Spare forced her to talk about the alleged fling with her family, something she really wished had not been the case.

“I thought we told Dad too but now I realize he hadn’t listened because he didn’t want to hear about what his teenage daughter was doing,” she told the outlet, saying that she told her mother about the supposed hookup right after it happened.

In a related odd twist, actor Rupert Everett recently claimed that the story recounted in Spare isn’t what really went down.

“By the way, I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is,” Everett quipped to The Telegraph in an interview published on February 2.

“And it wasn’t behind a pub. And it wasn’t in this country.”

Harry, of course, has been facing the wrath of various family members for all he revealed in his memoir… and now he’s on the receiving end of criticism for making this very private nugget public as well.

It sounds like he has some regrets.

“It’s a little embarrassing,” a source now tells Us Weekly of the whole virginity chatter. “It just is what it is, and he figures this will all die down and go away soon enough.”

The insider added that Harry “lost contact” with the woman he wrote about after their hookup.

“That wasn’t due to any ill feeling or excessive awkwardness, at least not as Harry sees it,” the source continued.

“They were just busy doing their own thing and lost touch as people tend to do, especially at that age.”