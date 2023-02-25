1000-lb Sisters to Undergo Major Change? Send Amy and Tammy Slaton Packing?

According to a new report, 1000-lb Sisters may look very different in the months ahead.

As you may have seen in the recent past, insiders have indicated that Tammy, Amy Slaton and their loved ones aren’t happy at the moment.

They feel as if producers unfairly edit the program on which they star, and they are especially angry over their paltry paychecks.

What might this mean going forward?

Nothing imminently because both women have signed contract that bind them to TLC for at least the back half of Season 4, which should begin filming in the near future.

However, The Sun now alleges that executives are taking Amy and Tammy’s concerns into account… and are considering an all-expenses paid trip to Greece for the 1000-lb Sisters cast later in the year.

The show is hoping to to treat Tammy and her new husband, Caleb Willingham, to a honeymoon, enabling them to bring entire family along with them in order to celebrate their union.

This would provide the series with a new and exciting setting, while hopefully (in the minds of producers) satisfying the needs and concerns of the Slaton siblings so that they sign a new deal for upcoming seasons.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

Why Greece?

The country has long been a bucket-list destination for the Slatons, a Amy Halterman previously had a Greek-inspired pregnancy photoshoot ahead of her youngest son’s birth last year.

With Tammy and Amy reportedly in negotiations with at least one other network, higher-ups think that this bribe (really, that’s what it is) will keep the siblings around.

Last year at this time, of course, such a trip would not even have been possible because Tammy was not in any sort of shape to make.

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

But she qualified several weeks ago for gastric bypass surgery… and look at her now!

“I worked my butt off,” Slaton told Us Weekly this month, speaking for the first time in public about the surgery, how she got herself prepared for it and other aspects of her weight loss ordeal, while adding:

“I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off.”

The same can be said for one other important aspect of Tammy’s life: her love life.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tammy recently gushed E! News of exchanging vows with Willingham just over two months ago.

“God truly blessed me.”

We are so very happy for Tammy!

We’ll update this story with more information on the back half of Season 4 when we learn more.