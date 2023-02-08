Tammy Slaton Undergoes Makeover, Stuns 1000-Lb Sisters Fans

Tammy Slaton is living her best life these days.

On the latest episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, viewers witnessed the star reach an impressive milestone.

She lost enough weight to qualify for gastric bypass surgery, exclaiming on air after looking down at a scale that read 534 pounds:

“I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”

Tammy Slaton has come a long way on 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a photo from Season 4.

This episode was filmed several months ago, of course.

We’ve seen learned that Tammy did, indeed, undergo this procedure — and we’ve since seen the incredible results as well.

Back in early January, Slaton uploaded a couple shocking photos of herself and the massive amount of weight she’s lost.

It was quite a drastic and welcome change from the state Tammy found herself in toward the end of 2021… when she was hospitalized and placed in a medical coma.

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star has clearly lost A LOT of weight.

“They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up and like her body is shutting down,” Tammy sister told viewers back then.

“So at this point, we’re facing making funeral arrangements for my little sister …

“She’s been in such a bad place for so long. She waited too long. And now that she has the courage to step out and get the help that she needs, now this.”

Fast forward all this time, meanwhile? And look at how far Tammy has come:

Yup, this really is a photo of Tammy Slaton. She looks rather different, doesn’t she?

Tammy just shared a video on TikTok, from which we grabbed the screen capture above.

What a makeover, huh?!?

The TLC personality captioned this footage “ootd,” which stands for “outfit of the day.”

Slaton included electronic music with the video, while wearing a charcoal grey graphic t-shirt with “Don’t ask me why. Ask me how” written on a scroll in front of a rose.

Look at that red hair, too!

Wow, huh?!?! It’s a brand new Tammy Slaton, as the reality star has clearly dropped a great deal of weight.

Slaton, of course, doesn’t just look like a new woman.

She has a new man by her side!

The star married Caleb Willingham last November in the parking lost of the rehab facility in which they met.

How are things going these days between the newlyweds?

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Slaton recently told E! News of exchanging vows with Caleb Willingham just over two months ago. “God truly blessed me.”