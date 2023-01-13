Todd & Julie Chrisley Requests For Bail DENIED; Couple Must Report to Prison Next Week!

Looks like there were more legal setbacks for disgraced reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley this week.

If you’ve been following the downfall of the Chrisley Knows Best couple, then you know that Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud charges last year.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, and Julie received a seven-year sentence.

In their rare public statements on the matter, the Chrisleys have called the sentences excessive, but claimed that they’re prepared to do their time.

The couple’s recent legal activity tells a different story, however.

According to new report from FOX5 News Atlanta (via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup) the Chrisleys made a last-ditch effort to avoid prison this week, but their efforts were for naught.

First, lawyers for Todd and Julie asked that the couple be granted bail while they appeal their sentence.

Predictably, that request was denied.

Shortly thereafter, the Chrisleys’ legal team requested that the date for the beginning of their sentence be postponed.

That request was also denied, and Todd and Julie will be expected to report to their respective facilities on January 17.

Both Chrisleys will be serving their sentences in Florida, with Todd doing his time at Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Pensacola.

Julie will be about two hours away at Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Marianna SCP.

Both facilities are minimum security.

Todd and Julie will not be permitted to visit one another while they’re behind bars, but they will be allowed to communicate via other means.

“An inmate may be permitted to correspond with an inmate confined in any other penal or correctional institution if the other inmate is either a member of the immediate family, or is a party or witness in a legal action in which both inmates are involved,” a representative for the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) told Life & Style.

Once they’re released (which won’t be for a very long time), the Chrisleys will be forced to serve a year of probation and ordered to pay more than $17 million in restitution to the banks they defrauded.

According to court documents viewed by The Ashley, the initial payments will be set at $1,000 a month.

At that rate, it’ll take the Chrisleys quite some time to pay off their victims.

But hey, by then, these two will be quite accustomed to sitting around and counting the days.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

