Shannon Beador and John Janssen: It’s Over!

Shannon Beador’s life is in a different place ahead of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17.

Her years-long relationship with John Janssen is now over.

Fans still have a lot of questions about the split.

Meanwhile, the RHOC star herself is just trying to talk about it without crying.

Photo via Instagram

As you can see in the video below, Shannon Beador spoke to Jeff Lewis this week on Jeff Lewis Live.

“I don’t want to start to cry,” she expressed.

“But yesterday was a really hard day for me,” Shannon shared. “And I couldn’t stop crying.”

“And so I want to thank you, one of my closest, dearest friends,” Shannon addressed the host.

She thanked him “for having me come out and forcing me to go out last night.”

Shannon then affirmed that she “really had a good time.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Shannon Beador party with respective partners Sean Windham-Burke and John Janssen.

She went on to admit that she is unsure of “how I would’ve handled things had I just been sitting at home.”

It can be difficult to be alone with your thoughts when you are going through a hard time. A distraction can be a blessing — and a reminder that happiness is still possible.

You can see Shannon’s interview right here:

Shannon gave this interview just after opening up to People about having called it quits with John Janssen.

They had, she revealed this week, split “over a month ago.”

What ultimately led them to break up?

Photo via Instagram

“All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming,” Shannon said.

“We were in a great place,” she reflected.

“But seven days later, when the cameras were down,” Shannon described, “it was a completely different story.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador says “It’s bugging me because I’m losing my mind” while speaking to Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

Shannon shared that “He told me he was done with the relationship.”

“And,” she continued, “to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

She then admitted that she felt totally “blindsided by the breakup.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd pose for a photo with their respective significant others, John Janssen and Rick Leventhal.

Shannon told Jeff Lewis that she “wanted the entire time for everything to work out” and “had the biggest hope.”

Meanwhile, he confirmed that he had seen many good moments in that relationship.

But clearly, it did not last. Meanwhile, John Janssen himself spoke to People about the split with Shannon.

That dramatic twist shows exactly how strong their feelings were. There’s being mad at a friend for their perceived disloyalty, and there’s publicly unfollowing them when you KNOW that fans will notice.

“I’ve been in pain over it,” John remarked about the breakup. “It’s sad because I love Shannon very much.”

He added that “I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life.”

John described: “She’s one of a kind, so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous.”

Then, John went on to affirm: “We have a connection that’s unlike anything I’ve ever had.”

“And,” he noted, “I know that for as long as I live, I’ll never meet anyone like her again.”

“But,” John Janssen concluded, “that doesn’t mean we’re right for each other for the rest of our lives.” Vague, but true.