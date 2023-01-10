Tammy Slaton Hits the Gym, Gets Mad Props from Brand New Husband

New year.

New, and seemingly improved, Tammy Slaton.

The 1,000-Lb Sisters star appears to be more dedicated than ever before to improving both her physique and, as a result, her overall health these days… as most recently evidenced by the photo below.

It was snapped by husband Caleb Willingham.

Yo go, girl! Tammy Slaton is hard at work here in the gym, shedding pounds and getting healthy.

“My ANGEL hard at work!” wrote Caleb as a caption.

We can only assume this picture was taken inside of the Ohio rehab center that both Caleb and Tammy have called home for several months.

The couple met there and, to the shock of many observers, got married there in November.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” Slaton said at the time. “I’m married now!”

Wow, huh?!?! It’s a brand new Tammy Slaton, as the reality star has clearly dropped a great deal of weight.

The 36-year old later added:

“Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room. I literally married my best friend.”

Late last year, Tammy also underwent gastric bypass surgery, which has resulted in extreme weight loss.

She really does seem to be on a path toward health and happiness.

Tammy and sibling Amy will return to the small screen shortly for 1,000-Lb Sisters season 4, which kicks off on January 17.

In a trailer previously released by People Magazine, Amy shows major concern for Tammy after the latter suffers a significant medical scare.

“Her body shut down,” Amy says in this promo.

The promotional video goes on to show how Tammy was given a tracheotomy — a surgical procedure that creates a hole in the throat to insert a breathing tube — to make sure doctors were able give her emergency breathing support at any time.

In early 2022, Tammy entered rehab. She remained there for many months, supposedly losing over 100 pounds in the process.

Despite the health scare, as featured in a different Season 4 trailer, she boasts at one point:

“I’m still here, bitches!”

This may be true, but Slaton is also aware that she must change her ways.

As you can see in the photographic examples above, she’s on her way to doing just this..

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

In November,, upon announcing 1,000-Lb Sisters was returning for Season 4, TLC included a synopsis that read:

Tammy makes “a life-altering decision” after surviving a near-death experience.

Amy, expecting her second baby, isn’t sure how being an overweight mother will work, while Chris is desperate to qualify for skin removal surgery.

1,000-Lb. Sisters premieres on Tuesday, January 17 at 9/8c.