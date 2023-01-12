Sister Wives: Are They Actually Seeking Spousal Support from Kody?!?

Kody Brown is down three sister wives.

But, as a result, will he also be down and out for the count when it comes to his finances?

Earlier this week, a source told Radar Online that Christine, Meri and Janelle Brown were hiring legal teams in order to seek spousal support from their ex-husband.

This seemed like a questionable report as soon as it went viral because none of these women were legally married to Kody.

Now, as it turns out, we’ve learned the claim really may have been premature.

“This is such BS,” says an In Touch Weekly insider, adding that multiple reports alleging that Kody’s exes will receive alimony are “not true at all.”

What about other financial considerations?

Such as the money the ex-sister wives supposedly contributed so that Kody and Robyn could purchase the house in which the latter resides?

It’s VERY hard to see any legal recourse that have to this reimbursement, too.

Christine, as you likely know by now, walked out on Kody in November 2021 — and hasn’t looked back since.

This past December, Janelle confirmed that she and Kody had been separated for months.

And, just a few days ago, Meri and Kody released a joint statement that solidified a great deal of recent speculation.

The reality stars had just been friends (at best) for many years now, but it’s official at this point.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the statement read in part.

It concluded:

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

For her part, Janelle hasn’t expounded much on her decision to leave Kody.

But extreme tension has existed between her and the father of 18 ever since Kody instituted very strict COVID-19 protocols for the family… and alienated two of his sons in the process.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” an insider previously told In Touch, adding that the Plexus ambassador “outgrew him.”

Kody Brown is staring daggers into Christine in this scene from the first episode of Sister Wives Season 17.

The other question, of course, is whether Kody will now seek a new partner.

“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” In Touch added in an earlier report, stating of who might be interested:

“Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman.

“But there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives.

I