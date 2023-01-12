Caleb Williams: Sex Offender Accused of Framing Josh Duggar Heads to Trial

Caleb Williams first came to the attention of Duggar fans in 2017.

He was the latest in a long line of men who were rumored to be courting Jana Duggar.

Nothing ever came of the relationship, and it later turned out that Jana had dodged a bullet.

In 2018, Williams was arrested for criminal sexual abuse of a minor.

The victim’s mother alleged that Caleb had sex with her daughter several times between May 2015 and May 2018.

Caleb was 23 at old at the time of the most recent attack, and his victim was just 16.

During one of those attacks, the victim became pregnant, and in 2018, Caleb filed for partial custody of the child.

Caleb Williams’ mug shot following his 2020 arrest.

After that shocking development, Caleb thankfully disappeared from the headlines.

He returned to the tabloids last year, however, when Jana’s eldest brother Josh Duggar filed to appeal his child pornography conviction.

Josh was convicted child sexual abuse materials in his office at the car dealership that he owned before his arrest.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots.

He claims, however, that it was Caleb who actually downloaded the materials.

According to Josh, Caleb had done some freelance IT work in the same office, and he held on to his key so that he could come back and frame his former employer.

Caleb, of course, denies these allegations, and he says he can prove that he was in a different state on the say that the materials were downloaded.

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire.

If Josh’s request for a second trial is approved, then Caleb might soon be forced to defend himself in court.

In the meantime, he’ll soon be back in court on an unrelated matter.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Williams custody case will be heard by a judge beginning on February 24.

“Caleb is more than capable of making important decisions in the rearing of the minor child and can provide the minor child with a healthy environment as well as love, adequate supervision, and attention,” Williams’ lawyers wrote in a recent court filing.

Caleb Williams was rumored to be courting Jana Duggar. (Photo via Instagram)

“Caleb can provide the minor child with a stable and nurturing environment, wherein [the child] is supported and [the child’s] relationship with [the mother] is encouraged and fostered.”

The lawyers argue that the Williams and his victim are “both fit and proper parents and each is a suitable caregiver to allow for an allocation of meaningful parenting time for each parent with the minor child.”

Caleb claimed he has “not been allowed any contact with [the child]” since she was born in 2019.

Caleb Williams posing with one of Josh Duggar’s children. (Photo via Instagram)

“Caleb is concerned that [his daughter] will soon begin to suffer irreparable mental and emotional damage from the ongoing separation from her alleged paternal father,” his lawyers wrote.

We’re not sure about that — but the child will probably suffer irreparable harm when she finds out that she was conceived when her father sexually assaulted her mother.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.