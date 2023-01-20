Riley Keough Breaks Silence on Shocking Death of Her Mother, Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough has shared a simple, albeit heartbreaking, tribute to her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

The only child of music legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie suffered a cardiac arrest on January 12 and was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital.

She was 54 years old.

Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend ELLE’s 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The tragic development was confirmed at the time by Presley’s mother, who said in a statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.

“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.

“At this time there will be no further comment.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

In the wake of Lisa Marie’s passing, a number of celebrities expressed their sadness and sorrow over social media — but we had not yet heard from the star’s daughter.

Until now.

Early on Friday, Keough — who is Lisa Marie’s oldest child and granddaughter of Elvis — honored the late singer with an emotional tribute she shared on Instagram.

Alongside a throwback photo of her mom cradling her as Riley held flowers, the actress captioned her post with a red heart emoji. See for yourself here:

The post came one day after Presley was laid to rest at her family’s Graceland property alongside her late son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

Lisa Marie welcomed Rileyy in May 1989 with ex-husband Danny Keough.

The spouses split in 1994 after four years of marriage.

(Lisa Marie was also the mother of twins Harper and Finley, 14, whom she shared with ex Michael Lockwood.)

Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ at TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles, California, May 7th, 2015. AFP PHOTO / Valerie Macon

After her parents went their separate ways, Riley remained close to her famous family but was quite independent when it came to launching her own acting career.

“I was always interested in having my own money — not my fam­ily’s money. I don’t think it had anything to do with me being Elvis’s grand­daughter,” the actress told Esquire in April 2016, adding at the time:

“None of my drive was ‘I need to get away from my family legacy!’

“I wanted to save up the money to go to film school.”

She continued back then:

“People always ask, How crazy is it that your grandpa was Elvis?’ I make them happy and say, ‘Yeah, it’s sooo crazy!’

“But actually, I don’t think about it, ever. The reality is I know as much about my grandpa as you’d know about a grandpa you never met.”

Elsewhere…

A public memorial for Lisa Marie will be held on Sunday, January 22. Earlier this month, a rep for Graceland confirmed that Riley, Harper and Finely will inherit the famous mansion.