Jen Shah Nixes Andy Cohen Interview, Insists: My Story WILL Come Out!

Jen Shah wants to control her own narrative.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star will report to prison next month after pleading guilty in July for her role in orchestrating a nationwide fraud scheme.

In early January, Shah was sentenced to 78 months behind federal bars.

Standing before a judge at the time, Shah once again admitted to her role in this evil scam and said:

We’re up close and personal here with Jen Shah. She’s headed to prison for a long time.

“I am sorry.

“My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

Shah previously confessed to telling senior citizens across the country that they could sign up for tutoring course to prepare themselves for a salaried sales position.

This course did not exist.

Shah would then sale any financial/personal information she received from her victims to the highest bidder.

Is there more to it? Has Shah been wrongly accused of being a despicable human being?

According to various reports, Shah was scheduled to sit down and spill all her personal tea in an interview with Andy Cohen — but she has now canceled this Q&A.

In an Instagram message posted on Thursday, Shah wrote:

“On January 6th, I stood before Judge Stein and asked him to see me not as a fictionalized character, but as the real Jen Shah.

“I am now at a point, legally, emotionally and mentally, where I can answer questions and provide a few unknown details about my case. I want and need to share these critical facts.

“I owe it to those that love and support me to hear the truth.”

Citing this specific interview, Shah continued:

“I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation.”

Translation?

Shah is afraid Bravo will make her look bad.

Jen Shah does not look happy on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She rarely looks happy.

Shah noted that a one-on-one sit down with Cohen was NOT included in the terms of her reality TV contract for the cable network series.

“I promised myself and my loving family that I would not allow this portion of my life to be sensationalized or inaccurately conveyed,” said Shah, who shares sons Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19, with her husband Sharrieff.

A source recently said that Shah is a sobbing wreck ahead of her prison stint.

The disgraceful star went on to acknowledge the individuals who “have been hurt by my actions and my inability to control my own narrative,” adding:

“I would rather remain silent and wait until I am able to accurately share my story than continue having complete lies and misrepresentations about me smeared across the headlines.”

Shah concluded her message by reassuring her couple of fans:

“You will hear from me. I will share my story and this painful part of my life very soon.”

E