Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra: Farrah is Unrecognizable! She Should Have Stopped with the Nose Job!

For years, Farrah Abraham’s dramatic changes to her face have rendered her all but unrecognizable.

Oh, people do recognize her — but for her abhorrent behavior. Meanwhile, Farrah insists that critics are “gaslighting” her. Remember when words meant things?

Well, there are two more gaslighters in the bunch — Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra.

They’ve witnessed Farrah’s transformation even more closely than fans. And they’re horrified by what once-pretty Farrah has done to herself.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s TikTok Live session took a turn when fans brought up a controversial former castmate. (Image via TikTok)

Recently, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell went on TikTok Live to address their fans.

One viewer — one presumably with a rich sense of humor — asked if they missed their former castmate, Farrah Abraham.

Presumably, the question arose because Teen Mom Family Reunion‘s second season is giving fans “the feels.” Or something.

We all know that Farrah Abraham is very mean. But this couple had more than just that to say.

“Do we miss Farrah? No,” Catelynn said during the livestreamed clip.

And frankly, who would? Farrah’s behavioral problems and tendency to lash out have driven away many former and potential friends.

Catelynn and Tyler are not the only one s with some strong opinions about Farrah. Comments poured in during the livestream.

Tyler read aloud as one commenter observed that “Farrah looks unrecognizable.”

Fans are not the only ones who have noticed.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham filled the world with horror and dread upon announcing her return to the franchise.

“I know,” Catelynn acknowledged after Tyler read the observation aloud.

“And,” she added with a wistful tone, “she was pretty.”

Tyler expressed confusion (we’re unsure why) over his wife’s comment. Catelynn explained: “She’s just gotten a lot of plastic surgery.”

Farrah Abraham’s latest selfie is getting a lot of attention. Unfortunately for Farrah, it’s not receiving many compliments. (Photo via Instagram)

Tyler thought that, even back when Farrah looked more like herself, she had already gone under a lot of procedures.

He and Catelynn both used to think that Farrah was “so pretty.”

To be clear, they weren’t decrying cosmetic surgery. Catelynn emphasized that their commentary comes from a place of concern.

Catelynn and Tyler have fallen on hard times. (Photo via Instagram)

“I understand why she wanted a nose job, I totally get that,” Catelynn expressed with a degree of nuance.

“Like, ya know, she wanted a nose job from the beginning,” she recalled.

“And,” Catelynn suggested, “she should’ve just stopped ….”

Farrah Abraham looks quite different in her recent Instagram uploads. (Photo via TikTok)

Meanwhile, Tyler’s expressions revealed that he has not kept up with the latest developments in Farrah’s ever-evolving face.

Catelynn had to assure him that, even in contrast to her semi-recent photos from just a few years ago, Farrah now “looks way different.”

A commenter suggested that Farrah warps her looks like this due to low self-esteem. Catelynn agrees.

Farrah Abraham stares into the camera here during an appearance on Teen Mom. (Photo via MTV)

“No, you’re right, she probably, sadly, doesn’t have any self-esteem and that’s sad,” Catelynn acknowledged.

“ … Well, ya gotta find it, ya gotta get it, ya gotta gain it,” Tyler commented

But the two were quick to remind their fans and followers that Farrah’s appearance isn’t what matters. What matters is how twisted and rotten she is on the inside.

Farrah Abraham loves to promote her party-animal business on Instagram.

“She’s just sadly a mean person,” Catelynn acknowledged.

“But haven’t we said though, we’ve actually never met anyone like her in [our lives],” Tyler added.

He sheepishly admitted that “I thought people like her are only in movies.”

“Yeah, she’s a mean girl,” Catelynn characterized. Her husband decided that she was understating things.

“Like, it’s crazy, bro,” Tyler then added.

” … It’s interesting, man,” he said of what it is like to actually meet Farrah in person. Most of us are lucky enough that we can only imagine.