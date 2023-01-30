Mackenzie McKee: PREGNANT By New Boyfriend Khesanio Hall?!

Well, that was fast.

Just a few months after Mackenzie McKee parted ways with husband Josh McKee, both of the exes are in serious relationships.

Much has been made of the fact that Josh’s new girlfriend looks just like Mackenzie.

But it appears that that controversy is about to take a backseat, thanks to some surprising new rumors surrounding Mack and her new boo, Khesanio Hall.

Mackenzie McKee is in a relationship with Khesanio Hall! (Photo via Instagram)

As first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, fans are convinced that Mackenzie and Khesanio are expecting a child together.

The source of the rumor is a screenshot from an online baby registry which indicates that Mackenzie and Khesanio will be welcoming a new bundle of joy in about seven months.

Many fans have already reached out to congratulate Mack on the impending arrival of her fourth child.

But if you’re one of the people who are psyched to see what Mackenzie will name her fourth child, we’re afraid we have some bad news:

The Ashley reached out to Mack, who confirmed that the registry is fake, and she had her tubes tied back in 2017.

So yeah, this rumor is about six years too late.

Mackenzie McKee is not expecting a fourth child. (Photo via Snapchat)

“This is hilarious!” Mackenzie reportedly exclaimed when asked about the situation.

“Everyone needs a Khessy in their life,” Mack wrote in the caption of a photo of Khessy doing lawn work.

“So much around the house has been fixed, cleaned, organized etc. we went from Raman and baloney sandwiches to the best home cooked meals.

Fans are convinced that Mackenzie and Khesanio are expecting a baby together! (Photo via Instagram)

But the good news is, Mackenzie’s relationship with Khesanio seems to be progressing rapidly!

McKee recently paid tribute to the new man in her life with a lengthy Facebook post.

“I’ve been barely surviving in 2022, redoing my garden was the last thing I had time for…Thanks babes for spending your Saturday on this,” she captioned a pic of Khesanio doing yard work.

Mackenzie during her time on MTV. (Photo via MTV)

“I was very unhappy for a very long time. I was miserable. I was living with a lot of anger, resentment and bitterness and sticking up for [Josh] so I didn’t look silly for being with him,” she continued.

“I have healed a lot and I am living to my full potential.”

In a recent TikTok post, Mackenzie threw some mild shade at Josh, confirming that she was unhappy in her marriage.

Mackenzie McKee is featured in this scene from an episode of the MTV series Teen Mom OG.

B

U

U

“I was never going to live to my full potential– you CAN NOT live to your full potential with someone you’re not happy with,” she said.

“It doesn’t mean that he’s a bad person or I’m a bad person, it means we were not the people for each other, that’s all it means.”

But she went on to say that she’s happy her ex has found someone new.

Mackenzie McKee’s ex-husband has a new girlfriend. And fans think he looks just like Mackenzie! (Photo via Instagram)

“That she can love my children, she can respect our co-parenting situation, and that they can be happy together,” Mackenzie said.

“So whoever he’s with had a friend in me and someone who prays for them before she even knew it.”

So there you have it — she might not have a new baby on the way, but it sounds like there’s plenty of joy in Mackenzie’s life!