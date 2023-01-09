Lizzo Trashes Body-Shamers: You’re All So Tired and Lame!

For Lizzo, it’s about damn time for her to speak her mind.

Late last week, the artist used a lengthy social media post to go off about the standards of beauty placed on female artists around the globe, opening her inspiring message as follows:

“If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Lizzo performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Wearing a multicolored, two-piece bathing suit as she stood in front of a tropical, oceanfront setting, Lizzo then elaborated on the kinds of things she has been forced to read online, telling followers:

“The discourse around bodies is officially tired.”

The 34-year old is one of the most talented singers out there.

Far too often, though, the focus shifts (in very negative fashion) away from her voice and on to her figure.

“I have seen comments go from: ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’; to ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before.’

To ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health’; to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little. You need to get ass or titties or something’; to ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done?

“It’s just too much work.”

Lizzo posed a pretty simple question to those obsessed with these kinds of topics.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Lizzo performs at The Kia Forum on November 18, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art.

And this body is art.

Darn right it is!

As she moved her hands over said body, proudly showing off every inch of it, Lizzo continued as follows…

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Lizzo poses during Reel To Reel: LOVE, LIZZO at The GRAMMY Museum on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

I’m going to do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed you all money.

So we can see how much time we are f—ing wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s— back there, please?

Lizzo is a three-time Grammy Award-winning artist.

She proudly been a body-positivity advocate throughout her career, donning a bathing suit in November on Instagram … showing off some of her sexiest poses… and writing “Sex symbol” about herself.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Lizzo (R) accepts the Outstanding Competition Program award for ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, meanwhile, Lizzo touched on a similar theme as what she understandably went off about above, writing on Twitter:

“This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation.

“There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected.”

Lizzo added that she hopes “we can phase out of this and focus our outrage on the real problems.”