Lisa Marie Presley Rushed to LA Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Frightening news out of Hollywood today, as Lisa Marie Presley has been rushed to a nearby hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

The news was first reported by TMZ, with the site claiming that Presley was kept alive by her ex-husband, Danny Keough, who administered CPR while he waited for paramedics to arrive.

Lisa Marie was reportedly found unresponsive by her housekeeper, who alerted Danny.

Insiders say she was in “full arrest” by the time the ambulance arrived.

Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Though perhaps best known as the daughter of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie is an accomplished musician and actress in her own right, and she’s lived her entire life in the public eye.

After her divorce from Keough, Lisa Marie married actor Nicolas Cage.

Following that split, she embarked on a high-profile romance with Michael Jackson.

Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)

The couple was married from 1994 to 1996.

Lisa Marie is mother to four children, including actress Riley Keough.

Her son, Benjamin Keough, took his own life in 2020, and Lisa Marie has been an outspoken advocate for the importance of mental healthcare ever since.

Lisa Marie Presley poses for photos at the premiere of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7th, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo via Getty)

“My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day,” she wrote on Instagram shortly after her son’s passing.

“Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”

Over the course of the past year, Lisa Marie has been more visible than usual thanks to director Baz Luhrman’s acclaimed biopic about her iconic father.

Lisa Marie Presley attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Mad Max: Fury Road” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

She actively promoted the film during its release, and she’s been touting the lead performance from Austin Butler throughout this awards season.

On Instagram, Presley wrote that Butler “channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.”

“In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully,” she added.

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood attend Mad Max premiere. (Photo via Getty)

Lisa Marie and her mother Priscilla Presley were on hand when Butler won the award for best actor at the 2023 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

“Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla. I love you forever,” Butler said in his acceptance speech.

Our thoughts go out to Lisa Marie and her family during this enormously difficult time, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery.