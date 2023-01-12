MILF Manor Cast Revealed: One of These MILFs is Not Like the Others

Sometimes, life can feel like an inescapable maelstrom of misery. The key to happiness is to find joy in the absurd.

What could be more absurd — or joyful — than the new reality series, MILF Manor. It’s a 30 Rock joke come to life.

Late last year, TLC released a trailer for the upcoming show that we still struggle to believe is really happening.

Now, they’ve released the full cast list for Season 1. And one of them seems to stand out. Is production hinting at something?

MILF Manor premieres on Sunday, January 15.

Just days ahead of this joke-turned-reality (television) debuting on TLC, we’re getting a slew of promo pics and the first glimmers of info about the titular MILFs.

We know that the show will have plenty of twists and turns. But it’s a good idea to start familiarizing ourselves with these cougars now — especially since two of the cast have the same name.

April Jayne is one of the stars of MILF Manor.

60-year-old April Jayne was once a “heavy metal video vixen,” and time has not cooled her jets.

She was recently engaged. Her fiance passed away, and she understandably took a step back from relationships.

April is the lead singer in a band, April Jayne And The Players. She also has three sons … which might become relevant if fan guesses about the season’s twist are true.

April is part of the MILF Manor Season 1 cast. Interestingly, her promo pic is not like the others.

There is a second April, April Marie Watson. She is a 44-year-old insurance rep and event planner from Detroit.

Divorced for four years, she is an admitted workaholic.

Interestingly, she does not appear to have a normal promo shot. We’re seeing a screenshot from the trailer. So we have to wonder what this means about how things go for her this season.

Charlene blows a kiss towards the camera while wearing a fuchsia blouse in this MILF Manor promo pic.

Charlene is 46 and from Los Angeles. She is the “baby” of the bunch.

As an avid beach-goer, she likely feels right at home at the tropical manor. Though she is originally from New Jersey.

Charlene works in the hospitality industry. She has now put a toxic marriage behind her and is excited for better things.

Kelle poses in white for her MILF Manor promotional photoshoot.

51-year-old Kelle Mortensen is from Orange County, but she’s no Real Housewife.

She works as a real estate broker, but she is an extremely fit wellness coach. And Kelle has an astounding six children.

How will her bubbly, I can hike and spin class away from negativity personality mesh with her castmates? Only time will tell.

Pola wore her blouse as dark as her hair for her MILF Manor Season 1 promo pic.

Meanwhile, Pola is originally from Mexico — where the titular “manor” happens to be — and is now a Miami resident.

She and her family own a gym there. That meshes well with Pola’s very active lifestyle.

Pola has been single for nine years. It will be interesting to see how that plays into things with her castmates.

Shannan wore this gorgeous bar dexter turquoise blouse for her radiant MILF Manor photoshoot.

51-year-old Shannan Diggs is an event planner for an insurance company in Atlanta.

After an 18-year marriage, Shannon took a break from dating. Understandable.

However, her recent dalliance with a 27-year-old has opened her eyes to how wide the dating pool can be. A perfect preparation for this show.

SoYoung flashes a dazzling smile in front of that crystal water for her MILF Manor promo.

51-year-old SoYoung is a nurse who lives just outside of New Orleans.

Her specialty is in heart surgery. Before that, she spent years as a hairstylist.

It’s been a little while since SoYoung was in a relationship. However, she likes to take charge over a partner. And she has always been with younger men.

Stefany smiles while fighting a tropical breeze for her MILF Manor photoshoot.

47-year-old Stefany is from Los Angeles, though she spent the first 8 years of her life in Lima, Peru.

She is a high-end realtor. And she is also a paralegal.

And we will get to meet Stefany and the others on Sunday!

The trailer teases a shocking twist, and many fans have guessed that one or more of the hot young studs are not strangers.

A couple of these women (at least) may have adult sons. Sons who might appear on the show to romance their castmates.

That would be outrageous and a little unsettling. Which might be exactly why production would go for it.