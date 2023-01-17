Jen Shah Ordered to Complete Mental Health Program After Jail Sentence

We have an update on the recent punishment handed down against Jen Shah.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing.

For those unfamiliar with her case, Shah admitted at the time to orchestrating a scam in which she and her associates lied to elderly citizens in order to steal their financial information.

Truly despicable stuff.

Shah was then sentenced to 78 months in federal prison just a few days ago.

Now, according to documents obtained by TMZ, we can confirm that Shah will also be required to participate in a mental health treatment program after this time behind bars is served.

“You must continue to take any prescribed medications unless otherwise instructed by the health care provider,” the order states.

“You must contribute to the cost of services rendered based on your ability to pay and the availability of third-party payments.”

Jen Shah is off The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City… and she’s also off to federal prison.

The former Bravo personality has said she suffered from depression and was on antidepressant medication during episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

On a recent installment, the impending convict revealed to her cast mates that she had attempted suicide in the aftermath of being charged in the federal case.

Shah claimed at the time that she had locked herself in a bathroom and that her husband broke down the door.

As a result, she said she was hospitalized for more than two days.

At her sentencing, meanwhile, Shah told a judge:

“I am sorry.

“My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution…

“Longstanding untreated mental issues caused me to create my own fractured reality. This is a crucible moment for me.

“With the proper medication I can now see what happened. I wish I could have stood outside myself. I am sorry.”

An insider recently emphasized that Shah is a sobbing wreck ahead of her prison stint, which is scheduled to begin on February 17 in Texas.

She likely doesn’t have too many sympathizers out there, however.

Referring to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the aforementioned judge said at Shah’s latest hearing:

“People should not confuse, and this court is not going to confuse, the character she plays on an entertainment show with the person I have before me.

“The other is acting and this is reality.”