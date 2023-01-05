Khloe Kardashian Sports Bangs in Latest Look, Insists She's Totally Honest About Her Face

For years, Khloe Kardashian’s dramatic face transformations have left fans stunned and asking “why?”

Some people filter their faces. Others get cosmetic work to change their actual features. Khloe does both.

We’ve seen Khloe resemble an alien, skew her legs beyond human proportions, and more. Many fans see this as a cry for help.

Khloe’s latest unrecognizable photoshoot just dropped. And she does not want to hear your opinions.

Khloe Kardashian once again presented a radically different appearance for this magazine cover. (Photo Credit: Sorbet)

The beautiful Khloe Kardashian graced the cover of Sorbet for the magazine’s Winter 2022/2023 issue.

In addition, she had posed for a series of pics showcasing her face and abs within the pages of the magazine.

On Tuesday, January 3, the world got an eyeful of the look that she was sporting.

Khloe wore an alluring gold miniskirt.

Her skimpy white crop top was sure to bare her abs to maximum effect.

And Khloe also included some clip-on hair. Conspicuously, the hair included bangs.

Khloe Kardashian released this photo in honor of Christmas 2022, giving us our first real look at her second child.

It did not take a facial recognition expert to observe that Khloe’s new look required some double-takes.

On the one hand, you can still recognize that it’s her. The photos are not photoshopped beyond recognition, for example.

Khloe’s lips may not jump out as her most natural feature, but they help “anchor” her face and are familiar to most fans.

And we should also acknowledge that bangs can radically transform how we perceive the human face.

We don’t often think of foreheads as playing that much of a role, but they really do. Adding or removing bangs throws most people for a loop.

Years ago, a viral photo of Zooey Deschanel without bangs had people questioning if Clark Kent’s glasses really could hide that he’s Superman. So sure, Khloe’s bangs made a difference.

Khloe tells it like it is.(Photo via Hulu)

But one commenter snarked under Khloe’s post on Instagram.

“Ohhh it was the bangs that changed your face so much in these pics?” the commenter wrote snidely.

Khloe saw that … and felt none too pleased.

Khloe appears on her family’s reality show. (Photo via Hulu)

“I openly talk about my nose job,” Khloe wrote to address that and other criticisms.

“And,” she continued, “anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years.”

She went on to say: “So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list.”

Khloe Kardashian has been dealing with a lot of hate on Instagram lately. And the worst comments have to do with her parenting. (Photo via Instagram)

“Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion,” Khloe observed. “Unprovoked is the saddest part.”

“If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything,” she pointed out.

That is very true. We may comment on her filters and more … but not in her literal Instagram comments. Never in her mentions.

People have been pointing out the discrepancies in Khloe’s appearance for years.

“I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly,” Khloe wrote with a flair of sarcasm.

“Women attacking other women is lame,” she declared. “Happy new year.”

Noticing Khloe’s altered appearance is normal. But we don’t need to message her about it, right? She’s the one doing it. She’s knows.