Robyn Brown Defends Kody, Tells Sister Wives: He Loved You Even When You Were Fat!

On Sunday night’s special one-on-one episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown got REALLY mad when the show’s host dared to ask whether or not Robyn was his favorite spouse.

This, of course, has been assumed by fans of the TLC series for years now.

It’s also been spoken out loud by Kody’s ex-partners, such as Christine Brown.

When it was her time to be grilled on this same episode, however, Robyn made it rather clear why Kody appears to like her best.

“He’s a loving person, he’s a loving husband,” she said on air, seemingly contradicting everything we witnessed on Season 17.

How does she explain both Christine and Janelle choosing to separate from their spiritual spouse then?

“What you’re seeing is years of people not taking care of their relationships,” she added, explaining that these scorned spouses rejected Kody “affection-wise” because they were “uncomfortable” and it was therefore their fault that things fell apart.

Heck, Robyn even chastised the other women for “nagging” Kody and comparing their relationships to hers.

“When I came into this family, I knew and I saw that when there’s stretch marks and there’s weight gain and there’s like, you know you’re being stagnant in the marriage, or there’s fights or there’s money problems or whatever it is, he still had this romance going with each of them,” Robyn said.

Yes, she actually said this.

Robyn came right out and said Christine and Janelle got fat and lazy and yet Kody still tried his hardest with them.

Kody and Robyn Brown don’t look especially thrilled to be sitting and talking to the Sister Wives camera here, do they?

“Get your butt in there and work it out,” Robyn advised her co-stars, very obviously pointing all fingers of blame in their direction.

Robyn broke down into tears while playing the victim, too.

“I’m tired of being punished and blamed. And people thinking I’m a bad person because I am just communicating,” she said. “I’m tired of being punished for it. I’m tired of it being somehow a bad thing, because it’s not.”

Just in case she didn’t come across as insensitive enough with all of these jabs and claims, Robyn told the episode’s host that it’s easy to explain why she gets along with Kody.

And why these other women failed so miserably.

“I don’t let Kody push me around. I say my truth. I speak to him like he’s my best customer,” she told Sukanya Krishnan.

“And I expect him to treat me the same way.”

The mother of five, who legally married Kody in 2014, continued:

“I’m not going to apologize for it anymore. I’m tired of feeling bad that I have a good relationship with Kody when other people don’t. That’s on them.

“They need to figure that out.”

As for whether she and Kody will be monogamous going forward or polygamous?

“I really, really struggled with it. It’s messing with my identity,” Robyn said on Sunday of the possibility of being monogynous with Kody.

“It’s not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us.

“The grandparent ranch. That’s what I want.

“I don’t know how to let it go.”