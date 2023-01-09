Josh Duggar at Center of Bizarre New Controversy: Did He Propose to Anna With a Fake Diamond?

Josh Duggar has been on the receiving end of just about every kind of criticism imaginable.

And he’s a monster, of course, so that all of that criticism is well-deserved.

These days, Josh is serving a 151 month sentence on child pornography charges, but somehow, he manages to keep making tabloid headlines.

And these days, Josh is getting roasted for a uniquely hilarious reason.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

You see, there’s an entire subreddit devoted to hating the Duggars, who are inarguably the most detestable family in the history of reality television.

And the conversations on the r/DuggarSnark subreddit often plumb the depths of Duggar minutiae to uncover new and interesting reasons why Jim Bob and company are the absolute worst.

Earlier this week, for example, there was a discussion about the engagement rings worn by the women of the extended Duggar clan.

Jana and Jill and Jessa and Jinger Duggar in a sweet vintage photo celebrating National Sisters Day. (Photo via Instagram)

“Some of these are the same ring. Change my mind,” wrote one commenter, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Lmao most likely bought the rings at Salvation Army that was once worn by people who are now dead and the rings were just donated,” another added.

“Jessa and Claire’s are almost identical, except Claire’s has the diamond band,” a third chimed in.

Four of the Duggar sisters in a scene from Counting On. (Photo via Instagram)

“Sisterhood of the traveling ring,” a fourth joked.

“IMO Hannah’s is the best, Jessa’s is the worst. I expected so much more from Jeremy given that he was more mature and lived in the actual real world unlike most of these fundie men,” yet another observed.

The consensus seemed to be that Hannah’s ring (below) was the best of the bunch and that Anna Duggar’s was the hands-down worst.

Hannah Duggar’s ring gets the thumbs-up from Reddit users. (Photo via Instagram)

Many mocked Josh for choosing a hilariously paltry diamond for his bride-to-be.

“I remember him saying during the engagement episode to Anna ‘Do you like it? It’s .5 carats,'” one commenter recalled.

And some even questioned if the rock was real or just a fancy bit of glass or cubic zirconia.

Josh and Anna Duggar are at some sort of fancy event in this photo, back in the day. (Photo via Instagram)

It makes sense that there would be suspicion.

After all, Josh has lied about just about everything else, and he lived a double life for over a decade, presenting himself as the ultimate wholesome family man while engaging in all manner of depravity.

But if Josh were gonna go the fake route, he probably would’ve chosen a larger stone.

Josh Duggar might soon be back in court for his appeal. (Photo via Getty)

The skimpiness of Anna’s ring is probably the best argument for its authenticity.

So yeah, for once, Josh might have actually told the truth about something.

We’re guessing that was the last time.