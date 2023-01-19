Are Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez Still Together After Mystery PDA Pic?

Late last year, Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez revealed their relationship at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All.

Many fans were delighted to see these two hotties get together in a seemingly random pairing. Others had reservations, predicting that their casual romance couldn’t last. (Isn’t that the same?)

Now, a new photo has nay-sayers wondering if they’re right.

Are Jamal and Veronica still together?

First, let’s recap, because some people are still (understandably) playing catchup.

And many of us should remember that some fans won’t get to watch 90 Day: The Single Life‘s latest season for some time.

Veronica Rodriguez was part of this season’s cast. She dated but the guy turned out to be a f–kboy. By the time of the Tell All, they were over. But Veronica was no longer single.

Ahead of Veronica’s boyfriend reveal, there was some hype — in the promos and on social media.

The clues made it obvious to anyone seeing all of the pieces that her new man could only be one person.

And 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates also confirmed, ahead of the Tell All, that it would be Jamal Menzies.

Jamal walked out onto the stage and shared an embrace with Veronica.

He is the son of Kimberly Menzies, who appeared on both 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Jamal is a fan-favorite. He is ludicrously handsome, he is patient, and he is a voice of reason that his mother often needs.

But Jamal’s mom is in San Diego. Jamal generally lives in New York. Veronica is from Charlotte.

Those are three different major cities on two different coasts. How did they meet?

It turns out that Veronica simply asked a fellow 90 Day Fiance person — Jamal — what she should do while she happened to be in San Diego. He asked her to dinner. Naturally, these two hotties ended up banging.

As they explained on the Tell All, they are long-distance and so they are keeping things casual.

It was, Veronica shared, her suggestion to have an open relationship. That way, they can have fun without missing opportunities.

That said, she admitted that she had not taken advantage of their open relationship yet. Veronica blamed this on being “lazy,” and many people do the same.

Some cast members — Tim Malcolm, who has his own issues, and others with more dated ideas about relationships — didn’t like that.

And some viewers with similarly archaic ideas about relationships and monogamy also cried foul.

It wasn’t just that they predicted the relationship’s downfall. They suspected that Veronica would catch feelings and end up with a broken heart.

Extremely recently, however, we got an update — and it wasn’t a sighting of Jamal with someone else, either.

Instead, on January 8, Veronica took to her Instagram Story to show off a new man.

She did not identify him or really show enough of him for anyone to recognize. But they sure look, um, friendly.

Does that mean that she and Jamal are over? Without actual confirmation, we can at least report that it does not appear so. Not according to Jamal.

“Veronica is good, we are both in high spirits,” Jamal shared on January 16. “You know, we’re doing good. So, and thank you for saying we look good together, appreciate it.”

It sounds like Veronica may have finally taken advantage of the open status of her relationship with Jamal. good for her!