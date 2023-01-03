Jill Duggar Stuns Fans with Blonde Bombshell Update

Months ago, Jill Duggar’s recovery from surgery and caring for her and Derick’s new baby kept their family occupied.

But Jill is doing much better now. And though Frederick is still a baby, he is no longer a newborn.

Jill shared a photo of her updated look while enjoying a date night with her husband.

And fans are falling over themselves to compliment her new look — especially because it is such a break from Duggar rules.

Jill Duggar flashes her blonde locks and white smile while on a 2023 date with husband Derick Dillard. (Image via Instagram)

To ring in the first week of the New Year, Jill Duggar Dillard took to Instagram to share a date night photo.

“We enjoyed a family #datenight out to #doubleRandPgasandgrill the other evening,” she began.

Jill then gushed: “We love finding new places and I’m grateful we got to break away for a little quality family time.”

Jill may have meant this as a simple life update or as a bit of a promotion for a restaurant that she enjoys.

(We all remember how Jim Bob would promote restaurants, likely in exchange for discounts, before his brand became untouchable)

But whatever her intentions, many of her fans and followers zeroed in on her look. Specifically, on her gorgeous blonde hair.

Jill Duggar enjoys time with her youngest. (Photo via Insagram)

“Jill, you look terrific!” one commenter gushed, including a heart eyes emoji for full effect.

A second fan praised: “Love your hair color! Looks great on you!”

And an additional follower observed that “Your new hair suits you so much.” True!

“Your hair looks beyond amazing!” yet another commenter declared.

This is only a tiny sampling of the praise that Jill received for what fans describe as “incredible” hair.

It is certainly true — her blonde locks, which she first received in late 2021 amidst her infamous brother’s trial, are stunning.

Jill Duggar ponders a sip of this hot coffee in this photo of the former reality star. (Photo via Instagram)

That is not to say that her hair has remained unchanged for the more-than-one-year since.

In fact, just last month, Jill’s hair underwent an update.

She made sure that her fans were aware that she went to the salon — and her five-month-old, Freddy, was there to keep her company.

This might seem like some normal praise for a hairstyle. But with the Duggars, including survivors of the cult, there is more to it.

Simply put, this dye job is yet another way in which Jill is defying the extreme edicts of her fundamentalist background.

Is she still a fairly fringe conservative in terms of her beliefs? Yes. But she is part of society, unlike the radical beliefs of the abusive cult that defined her childhood.

Duggar women are allowed to alter their hair — mostly because the founder of their cult liked horrible perm jobs like Michelle’s.

But dying it blonde? Well, that’s asking for attention — which is “defrauding” in their twisted ideology.

If you are part of a sinister community that sees women as responsible for the thoughts and actions of men, dying your hair blonde makes you a temptress. Bonkers, we know. This is just one more way in which Jill has put distance between herself and that toxic environment.