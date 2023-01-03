Britney Spears’ Top Defender Locked In Messy Legal Battle With Her Domineering Dad!

Back when Britney Spears was still under the control of a conservatorship, the singer’s legal efforts to free herself were bolstered by the support of fans and the bravery of a few courageous whistleblowers.

One such informant was a man named Alex Vlasov, who was instrumental in exposing the extent of Jamie Spears’ abuse.

Vlasov was an employee of a security company Black Box.

Jamie Spears allegedly hired the company to keep help him keep an eye on his daughter using some seriously sketchy tactics.

Britney snaps a selfie while sporting some specs. (Photo via Instagram)

In the New York Times-produced documentary Controlling Britney Spears, Vaslov revealed that Jamie set up cameras in Britney’s home and listening devices in her bedroom.

This was all part of Jamie’s effort to control every aspect of his daughter’s life — and it seems he’s quite upset that his efforts have been exposed.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Jamie has taken legal action to silence Vlasov, but Vlasov has countered by asking a judge to sanction Britney’s dad and deny his subpoena.

Jamie Spears is the father of one of the greatest talents that the world has ever seen. He is also widely reviled by her millions of fans. (Photo via Instagram)

Vlasov has accused Jamie of “abuse and misuses of the discovery process.”

He has alleged that Jamie only served him with a subpoena in order “to harass and punish Vlasov for blowing the whistle on Jamie’s wrongs, probable crimes and other misconduct while serving as a court-appointed conservator in this matter.”

“Mr. Spears and his counsel have improperly used this proceeding to engage in a scorched earth litigation campaign against Britney Spears and now a third-party witness, Alexander Vlasov, who courageously exposed Mr. Spears’s wrongdoing,” reads a filing from Vlasov’s lawyers.

Britney shoots a seductive gaze at the camera. (Photo via Instagram)

“Mr. Spears’ goals appear to have been three-fold: (i) attempt to embarrass and intimidate his daughter; and (ii) generate wasteful legal expenses that he apparently seeks payment of from her estate, while (iii) improperly using this proceeding to harass and punish those who have led to Mr. Spears’ disgraceful removal as conservator,” the filing continues.

“This is litigation vengeance of the highest order. It is improper.”

The legal team goes on to insist that Vlasov has no “documents nor information relevant to the issues remaining in the case.”

Britney Spears is all smiles in this photo. She shared it to Instagram in April 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

Vlasov’s attorneys go on to claim that their client has already shared any and all information that he has about the allegations that Jamie spied on Britney during the conservatorship.

“There is no secret that Mr. Vlasov worked for Black Box for a number of years, nor any question that many of the documents Mr. Spears seek to compel Mr. Vlasov to produce are (or were) held by Black Box,” his lawyer explained.

It sounds like Jamie is still in fear that he might face criminal charges because of his violations of Britney’s privacy.

Britney Spears has been speaking out in her own defense. (Photo via Instagram)

And he’s likely considering a civil suit against the people who spoke out against him in the Times documentary.

Whatever the case, Jamie will probably be back in court soon for another round of legal wrangling.

That’s sure to be a source of stress for Britney, but if her dad ends up exposing himself further, it might all be worth it.