Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She’s Pregnant With Baby #5?!

Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021.

Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one.

But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her primary reason for being.

So it’s no surprise that fans are convinced Jessa is currently pregnant with baby number five!

To be clear, Jessa has not made any sort of announcement to that effect.

Still, some fans are certain that she’s secretly expecting.

The main cause of the speculation is the fact that Jessa hasn’t posted any new photos on her Instagram page since November.

Yes, that would be a long absence from social media under any circumstances, but it’s particularly suspicious in this case, as Jessa abstained from posting through the entire holiday season.

Jessa shows off her family. (Photo via Instagram)

On Reddit and elsewhere, Jessa’s followers made note of the absence, and many concluded that there’s only a handful of possible explanations.

“Jessa’s continued absence on social media – Her last post was November 21. She missed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years. Is she just taking a break?” one person asked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“I’m wondering if she WAS pregnant. I feel like the last time she was this MIA was when she miscarried after (?) Ivy? There was that whole bee-themed photo shoot she never posted photos of,” another speculated.

“I’m thinking she’s pregnant like others have said. Hopefully she will announce soon, I want to know what name she’ll come up with this time,” a third chimed in.

Jessa and Ben in a sponsored content post. (Photo via Instagram)

That seems to be the consensus theory, but some folks still aren’t buying it.

“Not disagreeing with you, but I just don’t see why pregnancy would be a reason to stop posting,” one person commented.

“Why miss out on sponsorship opportunities etc for months just for the sake of keeping a fifth pregnancy a secret?”

“Pregnancy maybe but could her and Ben be going through marital issues especially stemming from Jinger’s book. Plus maybe Ben’s church has said something too about her social media,” another person guessed.

Jinger Duggar is preparing to release a new memoir. And fans are anxious to see how her family will react. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, Jessa and husband Ben Seewald might soon find themselves at the center of a strange controversy thanks to Jinger Duggar’s memoir, which is set for release at the end of this month.

In the book, Jinger details a spiritual awakening that she experienced after attending services at Ben’s church.

The experience led her in a new direction which caused some theological disagreements with Jinger’s famously fundamentalist parents.

Jessa Duggar looks into the camera in this still from a 2020 video and talks about her mental health. (Photo via YouTube)

So it could be that Jessa is steering clear of the internet simply because she doesn’t want to answer any difficult questions in the run-up to Jinger’s release date.

Of course, Duggar women have also held off on announcing their pregnancies in the years since the Josh Duggar sex scandals.

No one’s sure why that became the new family policy, but it’s possible that Jessa is keeping a low profile in order to follow suit.

Whatever the case, fans will surely continue to speculate about Jessa’s social media absence until such time as she chooses to make her long-awaited return!