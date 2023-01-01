Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu: Gender (and Name) Reveal Time!!!!

Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu have some excitingg news to share.

The stars, who announced in mid-December that they’re expecting baby number-two, have now announced whether this baby will be a boy or a girl.

And they’ve done so in a unique manner.

Late last week, the Counting On alum’s brother, James Duggar, lit a bonfire for many of his loved ones… and then another member of the (in)famous family drove up to the lot in a pink truck… in the process revealing that the couple’s second child would be a girl.

Hooray, right?!?

Pink-colored confetti and fireworks proceeded to light up the evening sky.

Katey speaks, Jed listens. (Photo via YouTube)

“We asked our brother James to set up the reveal and boy, were we shocked (and entertained!) with what he came up with,” Jedidiah and Nakatsu captioned a joint Friday, December 30, YouTube video of the event.

The spouses couple, who got married in 2021, were psyched to discover they are expecting a daughter.

“That was one of the most craziest things I’ve ever seen,” Jedidiah exclaimed in the footage.

“We were literally expecting, like, powder to [be thrown onto] the fire and it was supposed to turn pink or blue. [Instead] this car comes flying out of nowhere and over this ramp that they made and into the water.”

Of course, Jed and Katey are very careful with the language they use! We still don’t know if they actually believe Josh is guilty! (Photo via Instagram)

Duggar added: “We are so excited to have a little girl, it’s gonna look just like [Katey]!”

In an unexpected move, the couple also revealed the name of their impending child.

“We thought [son] Truett was going to be a girl and he wasn’t and so the name that we’ve chosen is …” the father-to-be told his family in the same video.

Nakatsu then chimed in, telling the group that they plan to call their daughter Nora Kate because:

“Nora means light and Kate means pure.”

The husband and wife wed in April 2021 and welcomed their firstborn just seven months ago.

Son Truett Oliver “True” was born in May 2022.

“For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” Jed wrote via Instagram after exchanging vows.

“We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!”

Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu recently welcomed their first child. And critics are unimpressed with their parenting skills.

On Friday, Jed concluded of his next bundle of joy:

“We’re just grateful for little Nora Kate and pray her life is a testament to [God’s] grace to us, and even as her name means pure light to the world that we use her life to impact … for you Lord.

“We’re so grateful for this little one you’ve blessed us with.”