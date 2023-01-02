Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar Welcome First Child! And We Know Her Name!

Talk about the world’s best Christmas present!

Early on December 25, as we’ve now learned, Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar welcomed their very first child into the world.

The couple has finally confirmed the blessed news via an Instagram post and a photo of Mommy and Daddy cradling the newborn.

Congratulations are in order. As you can see here, Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar are proud parents of a precious baby girl.

“After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!” wrote the spouses as a caption to this image, proceeding to reveal the child’s name as follows:

“Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle.”

The very young woman apparently weighed in at 6lbs 15oz at birth and measured 19.5 inches in length.

Jeremiah (the 11th child of Jim Bob and Mary Duggar) and his wife first announced in August they were expecting.

“I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now,” Jeremiah told his 77,000 Instagram followers at the time.

“From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day,” Hannah added along with a photo of the spouses.

“God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”

Jeremiah and Hannah got married on March 26, 2022.

Therefore, yes, you can do the math and realize that their daughter was born nearly nine months later to the day.

It’s not hard to imagine what the couple was up to the evening after they exchanged vows, right?

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” the pair told Us Weekly shortly after becoming husband and wife and procreating for the first time.

“It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires!

“As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths.

“We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”

The former TLC personality proposed to the Nebraska native in January amid a whirlwind courtship.

“She said YES!!!!” Duggar wrote via Instagram back then.

“Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it.

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”