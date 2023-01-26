Bristol Palin: Here is Why I’ve Undergone NINE Breast Reduction Surgeries

Bristol Palin has opened up about something both personal and painful.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old mother of three uploaded a photo on her Instagram Story in which she can be seen donning a compression bra with filled surgical drains from her latest breast reconstruction surgery.

We need to emphasize latest.

Because Palin explained it had been her ninth such procedure to correct a “botched” reduction she had at age 19.

Bristol Palin goes into detail here about her need to undergo nine breast reconstruction procedures.

“Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH,” the former Dancing with the Stars participant wrote.

“All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 [years old].

“I’ve had previous surgeries trying to correct the initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scaring.

“The whole situation has honestly made me very self conscious my entire adult life.”

Bristol Palin looks directly into the camera here during a confessional from Teen Mom OG.

Bristol, of course, is the daughter of former U.S. Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin and Todd Palin.

She appeared for one season as a cast member on Teen Mom OG, a decision she later came to regret.

“Praying this is the last surgery needed—I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a set back/pause on life and that’s why I’ve been fairly MIA—trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for:

“I’m healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be way worse.”

Palin concluded her message by asking her followers to send recommendations on shows to watch and “funny memes cause I’m already going stir crazzzzy.”

The former MTV personality had opened up on on her social media feed previously about her body image from past surgeries.

In March 2021, for example, she shared a video showing off her scars from a tummy tuck she said she got years ago.

Bristol Palin is not an original Teen Mom cast member. But she is still a prominent member of Teen Mom OG.

“Let’s get reeeel for a sec. I post what I want y’all to see. From decent angles… and not from insecurities/scars,” Palin wrote in the video reel.

“Here’s something I don’t share,” Bristol went on, zooming in on her lower stomach to show off her scars.

“Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to,” Palin captioned the post, writing in the video: “Don’t let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy.”

Palin is the mother of three children: Tripp, 14; Sailor, 7; and Atlee, 5.

As far as we know, she’s single, having split from her most recent boyfriend back in 2019.