Kanye West: I’m Going on a Cleanse! No Drinking or Sex for a Month!

Kanye West has far less money these days than he did just a few weeks ago.

Looking ahead to the near future, meanwhile?

The disgraceful human being is about to have far less fun, too.

This illustration photo shows the Parler social network app logo on a cell phone screen with a picture of Kanye West in the background in Los Angeles, October 17, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Late Thursday, West announced his plans to clean up his life over the next month or so. We mean that literally, too.

“I’m taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse,” the 45-year old Tweeted, adding:

“In God we praise. Amen. But my Twitter still lit.”

West, of course, has been on quite an unhinged run of late, stating that White Lives Matter… threatening death to Jewish people… and losing a number of endorsement deals in the process; most notably his lucrative partnership with Adidas.

“You can’t be anti-Semite when you know you are Semite,” the musician also wrote on Thursday.

Amid his ongoing downfall, West has attempted to kinda sorta apologize on multiple occasions — but only appeared to make his situation worse each time.

Last week, for example, he compared himself to George Floyd, the Minnesota resident who was killed by a police officer in May 2020.

“God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now,” West actually said at the time.

“So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt.

“Because how could the richest Black man ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off one comment.”

Adidas CMO Eric Liedtke and Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

Adidas, for its part, said on October 25 that it will lose north of $200 million this year after severing ties with the superstar… but it had no choice in the end.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement back then.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies.

“Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

West’s recent rants — which included a threat to “go death con 3” on Jewish people — got him temporarily banned on Twitter and Instagram.

Both accounts have since been reactivated, however.