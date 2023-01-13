Alexia Nepola Brands Marysol Patton a "Fake B-tch" and "Bad Person" as Real Housewives of Miami Feud Heats Up!

Well, if you’re a fan of petty drama and wild allegations, this season of The Real Housewives of Miami has probably been right up your alley!

Yes, the Sunshine State’s finest Bravo-lebrities are up to their old tricks, and halfway through its fifth season, RHOM shows no signs of slowing down.

And in case you were worried that the ladies are planning to settle their differences and ride out the rest of the season in boringly stable fashion, fear not:

Bravo just dropped a new midseason trailer, and it looks like there’s still plenty of insanity in store.

Let’s start with the beef between Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton.

Nepola almost certainly delivered the most devastating line of the trailer, quoting Patton’s ex-boyfriend as saying:

“I was never in love with Marysol.”

Say what you will about Alexia, she certainly doesn’t hold back! (Photo via Bravo)

“I’m not going to accept this apology because you f-cked yourself,” Marysol says later in the trailer, as Adriana appears to pray for sanity. “You are an a–hole.”

“You’re a fake b-tch,” Alexia fires back. “You deserve all of what you have because you’re a bad person.”

“You don’t know what I felt, b-tch!” Adriana chimes in.

Like we said, the ladies are not holding back in the second half of this season!

Adriana has become one of the most controversial figures on RHOM. (Photo via Bravo)

Elsewhere in the trailer we have Larsa Pippen and Nicole Martin locking horns in a similarly heated feud.

“Larsa is an arsonist,” Nicole says, alleging that Larsa accused her of sleeping with all the young doctors at her place of work (Martin is an anesthesiologist).

We then see Larsa receiving a card from Nicole that reads, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fake one of all?”

Larsa Pippen receives a bit of hate mail on RHOM. (Photo via Bravo)

We guess you have to to give Martin some extra points for originality!

But while her actions may seem extreme, we suppose Nicole has every reason to be upset (if her allegations are true).

“I could lose my f-cking job for that dumbass accusation,” she explains.

Nicole Martin is a certified anesthesiologist. And she takes her work seriously. (Photo via Bravo)

“Being a young Latina and pretty, do you know how many prejudices, stereotypes, and judgments you have to overcome?”

(And let’s not forget, Larsa is dating one of Michael Jordan’s sons, so she doesn’t know what it’s like to have to fret about one’s career.

And just when you think they couldn’t possibly cram more drama into a midseason trailer, we see Adriana being pushed in a wheelchair after having apparently suffered some sort of injury to her foot!

Adriana has endured some tough times on the current season of The Real Housewives of Miami. (Photo via Bravo)

We’re sure there’s a hell of a story behind that!

So if you live in one of the colder parts of the country, you can spend the next few weeks living vicariously through the ladies of RHOM, while at the same time feeling grateful that your life is way less dramatic.

It’s a win-win!