Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: Will They Be Fired? Split Up? Or What?!?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes certainly appear to be together in a romantic sense.

But, with the professional fates of these journalists expected to decided any day now, one thing seems to be apparent:

They won’t be together at the same desk.

Ever again.

Robach and Holmes were taken off the air a few weeks ago as co-anchors of GMA3 (an extension of Good Morning America) after photos surfaced of the colleagues acting VERY cozy with each other.

One of these photos, for example, featured Holmes grabbing the buttocks of Robach.

Did we mention that both television personalities are also married?

According to Variety, ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers in early December that the alleged affair had become “an internal and external disruption,” and “wanted to do what’s best for the organization,” which she believed at the time to be a suspension for both parties.

Radar Online now reports that Robach and Holmes — each of whom had hired a high-powered attorney — will enter into mediation at some point this week in order to determine their future with the network.

TMZ has reported the same, adding that said meeting will likely be “contentious” because ABC executives will push for Robach and Holmes to be separated on set … if they’re even asked to return the morning show.

Other insiders have stated that higher-ups are interested in keeping Robach around — but are far more hesitant to keep Holmes as an employee after he was described as a sexual predator in a VERY disturbing piece that went viral last week.

“A lot of higher ups at the show think they should be fired,” a People Magazine source now reveals, adding:

“But the problem is they can’t fire them so they’re really in trouble and trying to figure it out.”

Indeed, many questions persist over what rules Robach and Holmes actually broke at ABC if they were to be let go for cause.

They seem to have cheated on their spouses, yes. But is that a breach of contract?

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

Previously, a source confirmed to People that the co-hosts had “not been terminated” from the news program, although unknowns remained about whether the pair would return to their on-air roles.

“There are no negotiations about their future. ABC is completing their investigation,” the source said at the time.

“While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen.”

Despite the ongoing investigation?

“They’re just going along and doing their thing,” a second source insider told People of the romantic side of this relationship.

“There’s no grounds to fire them on and they believe they won’t be fired. The network is just waiting for things to cool down. This happens at companies all the time.”