Maci Bookout Offers Rare Ryan Edwards Update: My Son Wants NOTHING to Do With His Father!

Ryan Edwards is one of the very worst dads in the history of reality television, which is really saying something.

He might even be a contender for the top spot, were it not for the existence of Josh Duggar and David Eason.

Anyway, Ryan got fired from the Teen Mom franchise last year, and he’s not on social media (that we know of), so it’s been tough to keep the tabs on the guy.

Sure, his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, posts a lot, but can we really trust her to be objective?

Ryan Edwards has battled an addiction to drugs for years. We hope he’s now all clean and sober.

Besides, most fans only care about Ryan’s actions insofar as they affect his first baby mama, Maci Bookout, and his son, Bentley.

So the only updates we really care about come from Maci.

Understandably, she’s been eager to move on from her ex and hesitant to talk about their complicated co-parenting relationship.

Maci Bookout broke down in tears on last night’s Teen Mom OG reunion show. And the cause of her strife came as a surprise to fans. (Photo via MTV)

But Dr. Drew Pinsky broached the subject during Tuesday’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion show, and Maci was candid in her answer.

“Is Bentley going over to see Ryan?” Drew asked.

Maci star and husband Taylor McKinney both shook their heads “no,” which prompted a follow-up question from the host.

Maci opens up about her feelings toward Ryan Edwards. (Photo via MTV)

“Is Ryan in his life?” Dr. Drew asked.

“He comes over sometimes to Jen and Larry’s,” Maci replied, referring to Ryan’s parents, with whom Bentley is still close.

At that point, the conversation took an even darker turn, as Pinsky seemed to imply that Edward is back on drugs.

Ryan Edwards has been to rehab many times over the years. We really hope he’s doing better now. (Photo via MTV)

“That doesn’t sound like him in his normal state to not want to be around Bentley,” Dt. Drew said.

“Right,” Maci replied.

Edwards has battled addiction for his entire adult life, and while neither party came right out and said it, it seems that Maci and Drew both fear the worst.

Bentley Edwards says he has no relationship with his father. (Photo via MTV)

Later on in the reunion, Bentley himself joined the conversation and confirmed that his relationship with his father is non-existent.

“Are you seeing your dad Ryan – do you see him very much?” Drew asked the 13-year-old.

He shook his head “no” but offered no elaboration on the matter.

Maci Bookout us opening up about the relationship between Ryan Edwards and son Bentley. As you might’ve guessed, it’s not good! (Photo via Instagram)

Maci seldom discusses Bentley’s relationship with his father, but she recently discussed the boy’s ties with his grandparents during an interview with TooFab.

“The relationship with Jen and Larry is definitely not what it used to be in the past years, but it’s definitely not, I would not say it’s anywhere close to how we left the reunion,” Maci said, referring to the previous reunion, which devolved into a screaming match between the adults in Bentley’s life.

Thankfully, Bentley has a devoted mother and stepfather at his house.

Because it sounds like he’s not getting much support elsewhere.