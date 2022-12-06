Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Admit Life is “Chaotic” With Three Kids Under Three

Back in September, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their third child.

The 90 Day Fiance fan-favorites have now had just a few months to adjust to having three small children in the house.

With a newborn girl at home, the two are officially feeling outnumbered.

What is life like now? Well …

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Loren and Alexei: After The 90 Days, the titular Loren Brovarnik spoke to Us Weekly.

“It’s chaotic,” the mother of three freely admitted.

“Some people, like, I remember when I was pregnant,” Loren recalled, “it was like a 50/50 draw.”

She shared how she received conflicting advice on what it feels like to have three children rather than two.

“Some people said, ‘Oh, it’s, it’s totally easy. Like going from one to two is harder, two to three, it’s like nothing,'” Loren recalled.

She described people telling her: “‘You already have multiples.’”

Loren then added: “And some people are like, ‘It’s the hardest thing, but it’s so worth it.’”

So clearly, none of the people weighing in were like no Loren, you are ruining your life and your family forever.

But most people are sensible and polite enough to keep such thoughts to themselves if they have them. At least, while they’re actively advising someone who is already pregnant.

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik admitted to having a hard time, reminding fans and followers that it is okay to not be okay. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Loren and Alexei first married in 2015. They had met during her birthright trip to Israel a couple o fyears before that.

For the first five years of their marriage, they had no kids. Their focuses were simple — on their relationship. And on Alexei getting his citizenship.

In 2020, a lot of things fell into place. Alexei, now a naturalized American citizen, and Loren welcomed their first child.

Giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic’s early weeks could not have been easy.

But they welcomed Shai with open arms.

One year later, Loren gave birth to their second son, Asher. Now, Ariel Raya is the youngest in the family.

“They love together, all together,” Alexei shared of the sibling dynamic among their three children under three.

“But if you hold Ari and one of them is — I don’t know what, eating his favorite meal,” he shared.

“He sees me pick her up,” Alexei said of both Shai and Asher, “he goes to me.”

“No matter what [I’m] doing, but he just comes,” Alexei shared.

“He wants to be in it,” he added.

Alexei then summarized: “I’m not allowed to be just with Ari.” Many young children behave similarly with their parents and siblings.

Season 2 of Loren and Alexei: After The 90 Days premieres on Monday, December 12.

The two captivated fans with their genuine love and healthy relationship. They don’t have enough drama to stick around on the main shows, but that’s what their spinoff is for.

A lot of fans are perfectly content to keep watching their favorites navigate their real lives.