Takeoff: Migos Rapper’s Alleged Murderer Arrested By Houston Police

On November 1, rapper Takeoff was shot dead at a Houston bowling alley.

Police say the 28-year-old was trying to break up an altercation between two other men when he was struck by a bullet that was intended for someone else.

Despite the fact that there were more than 30 witnesses to the shooting, Takeoff’s loved ones expressed frustration as weeks went by and no arrests were made.

So the family — which includes Takeoff’s cousin and uncle who rapped with him in the group Migos — can hopefully breathe a little easier today amid reports that police have arrested the man who they believe is responsible for his murder.

Takeoff of Migos performs at the HeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas Village. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

According to a new report from TMZ, 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was apprehended by Houston police and charged him with the murder of Takeoff.

The site reports that prosecutors have asked that Clark’s bail be set $1 million.

The DA has also requested that the judge issue an order prohibiting Clark from talking with various individuals involved in the case, including Takeoff’s family, J. Prince Jr. and his family, as well as Shakur Stevenson and anyone from Shakur’s “place of employment.”

While certain details are being kept under wraps due to the ongoing investigation, a clearer picture of Takeoff’s final moments has emerged over the past month.

Witnesses and video indicate that Takeoff and uncle Quavo were partying at the bowling alley when Quavo became involved in some sort of confrontation.

Takeoff attempted to intercede on his uncle’s behalf and was shot in the head and chest by an assailant dressed in all black.

Rappers Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

In addition to their work in Migos, Takeoff and Quavo also made up the hip hop duo Unc and Phew.

Migos also included Takeoff and Quavo’s cousin Offset who is married to rapper Cardi B.

In a series of candid social media posts, Cardi has revealed that she and her husband have been overwhelmed by feelings of hopelessness in the wake of Takeoff’s murder.

Cardi B and Offset have been married since 2017. (Photo via Getty)

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” Offset wrote on Instagram following Takeoff’s funeral.

“Since we were kids you been by my side, lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me,” he continued.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable.”

The members of Migos in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

“Nothing ever bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody,” Quavo wrote, calling his nephew “by far the funniest person in [the] room.”

While nothing can undo the tragedy of Takeoff’s passing, the news that justice may soon be done will hopefully provide some solace to the rapper’s grieving loved one.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.