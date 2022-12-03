Janelle Brown Offered Christine a Key Piece of Advice Before She Left Kody

Sister Wives no more.

But friends forever.

As has been well documented over the last few months, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown remain very close… even in the wake of the former walking away from her plural marriage last November.

Just how close are these TLC personalities?

During an appearance Friday on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Christine revealed for the first time that she actually told Janelle about her plans to leave Kody — before she even told Kody.

“I asked when we were in Vegas, and I was just done in Vegas,” Christine explained on air.

“I remember asking her, I’m like, ‘I need to leave. I need to leave. I don’t even want to be married to Kody anymore. I can’t.’

“And she looked at me and she goes, ‘Until you can support yourself financially by yourself, you are not going to leave.’

“I’m like, ‘Oh, God. All right then.'”

Janelle Brown attended Christine Brown’s 50th birthday party. They remain very close friends.

Christine continued to praise her “best friend” Janelle for the ways in which she’s supported her over the years, calling her “amazing,” especially in the wake of the turbulent past year.

“Janelle’s that person where she’ll listen and listen to listen and be like, ‘Everything’s fine. He’s a great guy,'” Christine said.

“But when it comes right down to it, she’ll just be like, ‘Boom, chakalaka.’ What every woman needs is a friend that is just supportive and kind of good.

“But when you need to have a different perspective, they don’t mind just giving it to you — and Janelle’s lovely that way.”

Christine could not be happier these days to be living in her native state of Utah.

There’s been a great deal of chatter of late that Janelle has also left Kody, although it seems more likely that she’s simply living a separate life from her polygamous spouse.

She hasn’t move out of Flagstaff or anything, to the best of our knowledge.

Elsewhere, Christine said on this podcast that she began feeling trepidation in her relationship with Kody when the family settled into several homes next to each other in Las Vegas… which took place YEARS ago.

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

“He just wasn’t there. He wasn’t around,” Christine said of that time period.

“And I started talking to him and being frustrated. I remember he’d come over and it was almost like [I realized] you have to decide when you see him one out of every three or four days — and it’s only for, like, 15 minutes — do you want to fight?

“Do you want to go, ‘This isn’t working for me. This is not working, you’re not here often enough,’ level that you want to have that fight?

“Or, do and have a good time?”

Yes, Christine emphasized, she and Kody tried counseling and therapy. But it didn’t get them anywhere positive.

“I gave my all, 100 percent. It got to the point where sometimes I would just dread it when I knew he was coming over,” she said on Friday.

While Christine can openly document her feelings and her attempts to mend the relationship, however, Kody only comes across as bitter at all times.

“There is such a strike to all my feelings and all the work that I’ve done for our family to come here to sort of have this family gathering and say goodbye that is way off course for me,” Kody said on the latest Sister Wives episode.

“Way off the charts.

“It’s not even right. It feels so demeaning.”

Sister Wives airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.