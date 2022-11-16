Takeoff’s Aunt Speaks Out: His Killer Is Still Out There!

It’s been two weeks since rapper Takeoff was murdered at a Houston bowling alley.

He was just 28 years old.

Takeoff co-founded the hip hop group Migos with his cousin, Offset, and his uncle, Quavo.

These days, the family’s grief is compounded by the fact that Takeoff’s killer remains at large, despite the fact that there were dozens of witnesses to the shooting.

Takeoff of Migos performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas Village. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Houston police have provided frequent updates about their investigation, but sadly, it seems they’re no closer to identifying a suspect.

Now, Quavo’s sister and Takeoff’s aunt, Kashara Mitchell, is calling on police to find and arrest the perpetrators by any means necessary.

“Find out who did this to my NEPHEW!!!!!!!!! By any MEANS,” Mitchell wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday.

The death of raper Takeoff sent shockwaves throughout the hip hop community. And now, his family wants answers. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Across the social media landscape, millions have echoed Mitchell’s demand for answers.

And the frustration continues to mount as Takeoff’s family mourns his tragic passing.

The rapper was laid to rest on Friday, and several friends and family members — including his Migos collaborators — have since taken to social media to pay tribute.

The members of Migos in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” Offset wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Since we were kids you been by my side, lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he continued.

Rappers Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

“My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.

“Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time.”

“Nothing ever bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody,” Quavo wrote, calling his nephew “by far the funniest person in [the] room.”

Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“This whole time I’ve been trying to figure out what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it,” he continued.

“We hated that word ‘nephew’ or when they said ‘Unc and Phew’ cuz we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too.

“But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it…You are OUR angel.”

Our thoughts go out to Takeoff’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.