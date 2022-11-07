Francia Raisa: Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Responds to Star's Claim That Taylor Swift Is Her "Only Friend"

We all do favors for our friends from time to time — a ride to the airport, moving a couch to a new apartment, etc.

But few of us have gone as far as Francia Rasia when she proved her love and loyalty to Selena Gomez by donating a kidney to the singer and actress.

Selena suffers from lupus, and the kidney she received from Francia in 2017 quite literally saved her life.

So you can imagine Raisa’s surprise when Selena recently hinted that the two of them aren’t even friends!

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Selena made a comment that many interpreted as shade directed toward Francia.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” Gomez told the magazine.

“I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I?” she continued.

“Do these materialistic things make me happy? … I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

It seems like Selena was just saying that she always felt like an outsider in the industry that made her famous.

But it’s not hard to see how Raisa might have felt slighted by her friend’s remarks.

After all, she might not be as famous as Selena or Taylor, but Francia is an actress, and therefore, a member of “the industry.”

“Interesting,” Raisa wrote in a since-deleted comment on a post about Selena’s interview.

Fans are split on the situation, with many defending Selena’s remarks.

“I mean is not like Francia is part of the industry at all. she’s not famous worldwide, so I don’t see the point,” wrote one such commenter, according to Radar Online.

Others were less forgiving:

“The thing is selena didn’t say music industry, she said industry and FRANCIA is in the industry, whether you watched her shows or not you can’t say she isn’t,” one wrote.

“This was messed up to say,” another added.

“Francia risked her life to save her. If she wants to be in her feelings about all of it, what’s weird about it?” a third chimed in.

Selena was her usual stoic self about the matter, quipping:

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

We’re sure was unintentional — but it’s not hard to see why Francia might have been upset.

Hopefully, these two will be able to settle their differences soon.