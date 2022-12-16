Prince Harry & Prince William: Will They Ever Speak Again Following Controversy Over Netflix Doc?

On Thursday, the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary series premiered on Netflix.

And once again, fans expecting bombshell allegations on par with what we saw during Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey might have been disappointed.

What we got instead was an intimate look at the couple’s new lives in Montecito, as well as a mature, nuanced discussion of the forces that drove them from London.

But apparently the royal family watched a different series than the rest of us.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

According to reports coming out of the UK, certain members of the royal family are livid with what they saw.

Chief among the critics is Prince William, who has reportedly cut ties with his brother entirely.

William’s biggest complaint is apparently the scene in which Harry describes a 2020 meeting at Sandringham among the senior royals.

Harry opens up like never before in his new Netflix documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

This was the meeting at which Harry was told that he and Meghan could either remain in their current posts or be shunned from the royal family entiely.

Despite the couple’s unhappiness, there would be no half-measures.

“It was clear to me that they’d planned it so that you weren’t in the room,” Harry told his wife in the documentary.

Meghan with her husband, daughter, and mother. (Photo via Netflix)

Despite the bad news about the job situation, Harry says the worst part of the meeting was the way he was treated by some of his closest loved ones.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me,” Prince Harry admitted.

“And my father say things that just simply weren’t true,” he added.

“And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having some issues with Netflix. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020)

Insiders say Harry feels “betrayed” by Harry’s description of the meeting, and there are doubts as to whether or not the brothers will ever again be on speaking terms.

Discussing the situation with Entertainment Tonight, royal journalist Katie Nicholl says she doubts very much that the Harry and William will ever be able to bury the hatchet.

“Well, I think that given the allegations that Harry has made in the latest three episodes of this docuseries are so personal towards his brother, I think it really does set back any chance of a rift for the foreseeable future,” Nicholl shared.

Remember when Prince Harry and Prince William used to be close? Feels like a very long time ago. (Photo via Getty)

“Even if William hasn’t watched this docuseries, and it’s my understanding that he hasn’t, he will be very aware of the headlines,” she continued.

“He will be very aware of the damage inflicted on his reputation, and I think it also goes a long way in explaining why the brothers are not on talking terms.”

William is famous for his stoic demeanor, but it seems that his response to the docuseries was very emotional.

“William will be taking this very personally,” Nicholl said.

Prince William and Prince Harry don’t get along very well anymore. They may not even be on speaking terms. (Photo via Getty)

“I think he’s incredibly upset, and feels very badly betrayed by his brother.”

Nicholl says the royals have yet to comment on what the future might hold, but for now, Harry and William are not on speaking terms.

“They just simply feel that any reconciliation it is not in the cards because they can’t trust that it’s not gonna end up in a TV show or in a book,” she explains.

The Fab Four in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

“And I think that tempers are flaring, tempers are high. There’s a lot of tension, there’s a lot of upset, there’s a lot of anger and resentment, and any reconciliation is really quite far down the line.”

Harry likely knew that this was sort of reaction was a possibility when he agreed to make the series.

But clearly, he decided that the importance of telling his story was enough to justify taking such a risk.