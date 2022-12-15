Prince Harry: It’s the Media’s Fault That Meghan Had a Miscarriage

For some viewers, the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series were a bit disappointing.

The episodes did what they said they were going to do, which was to offer an intimate look at the couple’s marriage and provide the Duke and Duchess with an opportunity to tell their story in-depth and uninterrupted for the very first time.

But after months of anticipation, some viewers wanted blood.

They wanted more of the allegations and revelations that made Meghan’s interview with Oprah so memorable.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

They wanted, in other words, for the worst fears of the royal family and the British tabloid press to be realized.

The second slate of episodes, which debuted on Thursday, might give these viewers what they want, but not in the way that they’d imagined.

In 2020, Meghan revealed that she’d suffered a miscarriage.

Meghan discusses her miscarriage. (Photo via Netflix)

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the [Daily] Mail did,” he said in the Netflix docuseries.

“I watched the whole thing.”

Harry went on to say that his observation is not the result of any official medical diagnosis, but rather a husband’s intuition about his wife’s distress.

Harry opens up like never before in his new Netflix documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

“Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused, created by that?” Harry said,

“Of course we don’t, but bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was caused by what they were trying to do to her.”

Meghan’s close friend and lawyer Jenny Afia confirmed that negative tabloid coverage was Meghan’s main source of stress in those days.

Meghan with daughter Lilibet. (Photo via Netflix)

“Meghan and I would be texting at 1 a.m. or 3 a.m. her time, she’d be awake, unable to sleep, thinking about this case, and the wider issues and the toll it was taking,” she said.

Abigail Spencer, who was present when Meghan suffered her miscarriage, also shared her story.

“She was holding Archie and she just fell to the ground,” Spencer recalled.

Meghan and Harry in their new Netflix docuseries. (Photo via Netflix)

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” Meghan wrote in op-ed published around that time.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Meghan went on to write about her recovery in the hospital and the emotional support that she received from her doting husband.

Meghan with her husband, daughter, and mother. (Photo via Netflix)

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” she wrote.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

Fortunately, Harry and Meghan’s grief was somewhat lessened by the arrival of daughter Lilibet the following year.

Harry and Meghan offer an intimate view of their lives in their new Netflix special. (Photo via Netflix)

Still, the couple’s sorrow, and their fury at those who they believe to be responsible, will always be with them.

Hopefully, by speaking out, Harry and Meghan have made other grieving couples feel less alone.