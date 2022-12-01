Michael Jessen: This Dog Bite Lawsuit is a Lie! Even Juliana is Backing Me Up!

Just days ago, we reported on how Michael Jessen’s ex-wife’s ex-husband is suing him over an alleged dog bite.

Dog bites can be serious. In this case, Sean Naso claimed that he received a bite on his finger from Michael’s lapdog, Howard.

But according to Michael, Sean’s version of events doesn’t match up to reality.

And you’ll never guess whose sworn affidavit is backing up Michael in what he claims is a frivolous-at-best lawsuit.

90 Day Fiance Season 7 alum Michael Jessen shows off his adorable dog, Howard. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

On Wednesday morning, Michael Jessen took to Instagram to post an emotionally charged update on the lawsuit.

“I guess that it wasn’t enough for you to fool around with my wife and then some,” he began.

Michael reminded his followers that this alleged cheating took place “under my roof.”

Michael Jessen made an overall positive impression with viewers on 90 Day Fiance Season 7. His adorable dog, Frank, could win over even more hearts and minds. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Now you gotta keep picking on this ‘vicious’ little fella,” Michael accused.

“And,” he then noted, “keep on suing me….”

Without saying so, it is clear that Michael is referring to Sean Naso.

Photo via TLC

“I’m sure Howard’s sorry for your little ouwie….” Michael wrote.

“And I’m sure by now you’ve seen Juliana’s affidavit,” he added. Juliana Custodio is Michael’s more recent ex-wife.

According to Michael, Juliana’s affidavit asserts “that it was actually your dog Percy that gave you your scuff-up…..”

“After all, she was there with you,” Michael shaded, “and I know that you must miss her dearly…..”

He then quipped: “I suppose she ran out on both of us, in your opinion…..” Ouch.

“You were here for over 18 months without paying a cent,” Michael noted. “No good deed goes unpunished, does it?”



“This post will be deleted when I come to my better senses, but for now I desperately need to vent,” Michael wrote.

“Thank you and apologies for my rare lack of display of class,” he added. He’s not mischaracterizing himself, either.

Michael then acknowledged that “We all have a breaking point sooner or later I guess.”

90 Day Fiance Season 7 stars Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio were married in a ceremony officiated by Michael’s ex wife, the mother of his children.

“#sorrybutivebeenpushedintoamood #kindnessisnotweakness #haditwithpeople #moochers #sycophants #badhouseguests #peoplelookingforafreelunch,” Michael then tagged his post.

Just a reminder, Sean Naso married Michael’s ex-wife, Sarah Naso. Sarah officiated Michael’s wedding to Juliana.

Sean then allegedly kissed — or more — Juliana Custodio, Michael Jessen’s then-wife, while the couples lived under one roof with Michael and Sarah’s kids. Complicated much?

Tiffany Franco spoke to the camera during the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Tell All special Part 1. That’s a bit of a mouthful, isn’t it? Anyway, she looks gorgeous as always.

Many people commented under the 90 Day Fiance Season 7 alum’s post. But Tiffany Franco’s comment particularly stood out.

“Tell him!!!! But also tell ME I’m nosy lmao JK,” she wrote relatably. “FFFFFF who ever that is you’re above that gross behavior from a person who can’t be trusted and takes advantage of good people.”

Tiffany then concluded with some encouragement: “Head up! You’re wonderful in every way and do not deserve any of that!!!”