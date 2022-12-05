Britney Spears: I Changed My Mind! Jamie Lynn’s Not So Evil, After All!

Britney Spears likes to take social media to speak her mind — but unlike Kanye West, the world is actually interested in what she has to say.

Take, for example, Brit’s latest remarks on the subject of her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

If you’re a fan of the pop icon, then you’re probably aware that Brit’s relationship with Jamie Lynn is complicated, to say the least.

In fact, it was just earlier this year that Britney’s lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn demanding that she stop sharing private stories about their family while promoting her memoir.

So it came as quite a surprise to fans when Britney sang her sister’s praises on Instagram over the weekend.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” the elder Spears wrote on what was indeed her 41st birthday.

“Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

Jamie Lynn poses with a guitar. (Photo via Instagram)

Britney paired the praise with two candid photos of Jamie Lynn, which she seemed to have snapped herself.

Many commenters were quick to praise Brit for mending fences and working on her relationships — but others were skeptical.

And it’s not hard to see why.

Jamie Lynn Spears in a photo that appeared on Britney’s Instagram page.

Throughout her conservatorship, Brit’s Instagram page was heavily monitored and censored, and the music legend says there were times when others posted on her behalf without permission.

As a result of those claims, fans are forever on the lookout for posts that might have come from someone else.

“Not Britney posting..at all #freebritney,” one commenter wrote on the singer’s latest post.

Britney loves to post selfies on Instagram. And her fans love it too! (Photo via Instagram)

“This ain’t Britney,” another added.

“Who is using Britney social media?!” a third asked.

“Britney is definitely not free. I’m unfollowing this account now,” a fourth chimed in.

Britney Spears is all smiles in this photo. She shared it to Instagram in April 2022.

It’s sadly possible that someone has taken over Britney’s account, but as they would likely need some sort of legal injunction in order to gain control, that’s the not the likeliest explanation here.

It’s entirely possible that Britney simply decided that life’s too short to continue feuding with her sister and has chosen to publicly bury the hatchet.

Jamie Lynn does not appear to have commented on the post, nor has she remarked on the situation publicly in any other way.

Jamie Lynn Spears has not been having a good time on social media lately after some not-unfair backlash, but at least her hair looks nice.

The last time that Jamie Lynn commented on her relationship with her sister was in January, after she received Britney’s cease-and-desist letter.

“Brit, I am always here for you, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media,” Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram at the time.

We’ll continue to monitor this unexpected situation and keep you updated as new developments arise.