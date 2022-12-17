90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work.

Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems.

Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she give up on her dreams of motherhood? Will they break up?

A new 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler just made the answer crystal clear.

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween haven’t had only one source of conflict since marrying.

But it’s safe to say that there has been one central issue.

Gone are the days of Bilal pulling Lifetime movie-worthy “pranks” to test her loyalty. Now, it’s all about the topic of having a child.

Shaeeda is a 37-year-old woman. She wants to become a mother.

Bilal knew this before they married. It is even in writing in their prenup … though it remains unclear whether there is any capacity to enforce the prenup.

And thanks to their visit to a gynecologist, they know that Shaeeda has a ticking clock to conceive. One that is ticking a little faster than average.

Bilal did not, and does not, seem to share Shaeeda’s sense of urgency.

All along, he has given viewers the impression that he has no desire to have kids at all.

But he has refused to give Shaeeda a clear “no.” Does that mean that he’ll eventually give her what she wants?

Viewers fear that Bilal intends to wait out the clock, so to speak. That he will drag this out and string her along until it’s too late to conceive.

That way, Shaeeda might as well stay with him — yes, he’ll have betrayed her, but she wouldn’t be able to conceive with another partner.

And the way that Bilal seems to convince her to see things his way … given enough time, will he convince Shaeeda that she doesn’t “really” want kids either?

That might be awarding Bilal a little too many supervillain qualities. He’s a persuasive salesman but he’s not Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

(Hannibal is an anti-hero, not a villain, and rarely an antagonist, but that is neither here nor there)

Simply put, a lot of people are worried that Shaeeda will never get what she wants. And, worse, that Bilal will knowingly rob her of her dreams.

We do not yet have any info on whether Shaeeda is pregnant.

(Remember, Season 7 filmed many months ago — their trip to New York was certainly during the winter, likely during January of 2022)

But we can tell you whether Shaeeda flipped Bilal the bird and went home to Trinidad.

“I GOT MY GREEN CARD!” Shaeeda Sween announced on Instagram this week.

“I’m truly grateful and blessed to be a permanent resident of the United States of America,” she affirmed.

Shaeeda then quoted: “Who God bless no man curse! Keep a clean heart and a positive mind and all will fall into place!”

“You go girl!” Bilal Hazziez commented under her post.

He also included a red heart emoji. We don’t often say this about Bilal, but we feel the same way — congratulations!

With that context in mind, we can very safely say — without strict confirmation — that Shaeeda and Bilal are very much still together. Whether Shaeeda is pregnant … well, probably not, but she could be hiding it in that Green Card photo.